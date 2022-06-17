Watch: Cameron Young hits hole-in-one at US Open on sixth hole

You don’t see that every day! Cameron Young hit an ace on the sixth hole, a 165-yard par-3, during his second round at the 2022 US Open.

Watch here:

The 25-year-old is at 5-over after the miraculous shot, and the cut is projected to be 3-over — so it might not be enough to get him through to Saturday.

Who is Cameron Young?

Young, who grew up in New York, had his best finish on the tour at the 2022 PGA Championship when he tied for third.

Advertisement

He’s played in two other US Opens — 2019 and 2021 — and missed the cut both times.

He was ranked 30th after spinning off top-3 wins in the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo, and the PGA.





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.