fb-pixel Skip to main content
US OPEN

Watch: Cameron Young hits hole-in-one at US Open on sixth hole

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated June 17, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Cameron Young is trying to make the cut.Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Read our live updates from the 2022 US Open

You don’t see that every day! Cameron Young hit an ace on the sixth hole, a 165-yard par-3, during his second round at the 2022 US Open.

It’s the 48th hole-in-one in US Open history.

Watch here:

The 25-year-old is at 5-over after the miraculous shot, and the cut is projected to be 3-over — so it might not be enough to get him through to Saturday.

Who is Cameron Young?

Young, who grew up in New York, had his best finish on the tour at the 2022 PGA Championship when he tied for third.

Advertisement

He’s played in two other US Opens — 2019 and 2021 — and missed the cut both times.

He was ranked 30th after spinning off top-3 wins in the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo, and the PGA.


Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video