The Celtics had us believing, but ultimately it was another one that got away

Then we had Tom Brady going to Tampa to win a Super Bowl for the Buccaneers while Cam Newton stumbled around Gillette and the Patriots became mediocre.

▪ First we had Brad Marchand skating off the ice too early at the end of the first period of Stanley Cup Final Game 7 at the Garden in June of 2019. It was a night we all were sure the Bruins were going to win the chalice. The Bruins had dominated the Blues, 5-1, in Game 6 in St. Louis. But their season ended with a thud on Causeway Street.

Then the Red Sox qualified for a one-game wild card and suddenly got hot, eliminating the Yankees and Rays, and dominating the Astros in the first 3½ games of the 2021 ALCS. The Sox were two wins from rolling into the World Series before all their hitting just disappeared … Jayson Tatum style. Losing Game 4 at home ultimately killed the Red Sox, just as it did the ‘22 Celtics.

Ime Udoka’s young Celtics had us all believing they were better than the Warriors. They drubbed Golden State, 40-16, in the fourth quarter of a Game 1 victory in San Francisco. When the C’s returned to Boston and thrashed the Dubs in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, we ordered Banner No. 18 for the Garden rafters.

And then the Celtics lost their mojo and three straight games — two at the Garden. After not losing two in a row for two months, they became the first Celtic team to lose three straight games in the Finals. The soft, sloppy Celtics blew second-half leads in Games 4 and 5, then watched the Warriors score 21 consecutive points in a hideous first half Thursday at the Garden.

So there. Our championship wait continues. We were spoiled (12 parades) in the first two decades of this century, but now we are spitting out pieces of our broken luck, waiting for the next one. It’s been 40 long months — a Biblical drought by our 21st century standard.

The 2021-22 Celtics gave us a thrill ride through Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Miami, and San Francisco (for a few days). But clearly they were not ready. And we can only hope Tatum is not permanently damaged by his embarrassing no-show in the Finals.

They should get back to the Finals soon. But one never knows with these things. The 1975 Red Sox thought they were going to be in the World Series every year after losing to the Reds, but Yaz, Luis, Fred Lynn, Rick Burleson, and Carlton Fisk never got back to the Fall Classic.

Opportunities are rare. And the young Celtics let this one slip away.

▪ A few words about the “surging” Red Sox: On May 18, when the Red Sox last played a team that currently stands over .500, they were 15-22. After that, they played eight consecutive series against losing teams (four series against basement dwellers) and went 19-8. Swell.

But it’s going to get tougher. The estimable Cardinals are in town this weekend, and after another layup series against Detroit, the Sox play most of the next two months against teams with real big league players who are actually trying to win. The “wild card” eligible Red Sox are 7-14 against the American League East, losing six of six series.

▪ Good riddance to Phil Mickelson and the other greedy, “speak-no-evil” LIV golfers who darkened our doorstep in Brookline on this beautiful weekend.

▪ Quiz: Name three active baseball players who were Rookie of the Year and have won multiple MVP awards (answer below).

▪ I suspect the Sox are playing the “let’s not talk about vaccination” long game with Chris Sale. “Nothing really matters other than getting back out there,” Sale said at Fenway Tuesday. And yet we still don’t know whether he is vaccinated.

Sale’s original recovery schedule was extended because of a personal situation, which means he won’t be available until after the Sox make their second visit to Toronto at the end of the month. The Sox don’t play in Toronto again until the final weekend of the season, and the club no doubt hopes Canadian regulations change and allow anti-vaxxers Sale, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford into Canada by that time.

If those pitchers are unavailable, and the Sox lose a couple of critical division games and miss a wild card (or home field), it’ll be fair to ask whether “personal freedoms” jeopardized postseason prospects.

Sale makes $30 million annually and has won 11 games (three against the Orioles) in four seasons since signing his contract extension.

▪ John Henry and Chaim Bloom may have their Dream Team next season. The Red Sox have millions coming off the books at the end of 2022, with just $67.7 million committed in 2023 if Xander Bogaerts opts out. Sox fans, who pay the highest prices in baseball, should be concerned, but many seem to love saving the owner’s money — as if they are somehow profit-sharing with Fenway Sports Group.

▪ We knew Jack Del Rio was a jerk as a head coach. He was ever the patsy for Bill Belichick, 0-6 lifetime. Now we know Del Rio truly has no business coaching NFL players.

▪ The Bruins continue to insult their loyal fan base with skull-imploding logic (why is Bruce Cassidy fired while Don Sweeney stays?) and cowardly news dumps. They fired Claude Julien in February of 2017 while the Patriots were riding duck boats after the magical Super Bowl win over Atlanta. On June 6, the Bruins axed Cassidy as the Celtics came home to play their first Garden Finals game since 2010.

▪ You know you’ve taken too many days off when 93-year-old Bob Cousy calls from Worcester to make a wellness check.

▪ The Celtics, like every NBA team, are all about game presentation, but it’s unacceptable to have one of their in-house talents badly mispronounce the name of the late Tommy Heinsohn during an in-game video trivia quiz.

▪ Did you know that father/son sluggers Cecil and Prince Fielder both finished their careers with 319 homers?

▪ Typical class of NBA PR department to make sure the Globe’s Bob Ryan was credentialed for Game 6 of the Finals. Ryan first watched the Celtics play in the Finals at the Old Garden in Game 7 against the Lakers in 1966 (Red Auerbach’s last game on the bench). This year’s first two Finals games in Boston did not feel official without the de factor commissioner on hand to measure the baskets during warmups.

In the absence of Adam Silver (COVID protocol) Thursday, the league could have called on Commissioner Ryan to hand over the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the Warriors.

▪ Why do I sense that the hot-line “red phone” in the Sox dugout rings off the hook every time Alex Cora lets one of his starters go eight or nine innings? One can visualize pinheads exploding in Fenway’s standing-room-only analytics offices.

▪ Memo to Tony Massarotti: It’s one thing to sell your soul and work for NESN, but I’d draw the line at being forced to read Charlie Moore promos.

▪ Adam Sandler’s “Hustle” is a fun hoop movie with plenty of cameos from real NBA players and executives (hello, Brad Stevens), but they blundered at the finish when one of the players in the film wears Celtic No. 22, which was retired long ago in honor of Easy Ed Macauley.

▪ Let the record show that 77-year-old Pat Riley, basketball boss of the Miami Heat, has been in the middle of championship games in each of the last seven decades. Riley was a starting guard for Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky squad that lost the national championship game to Texas Western in 1966 … and he’s never stopped.

▪ Hall of Fame-bound Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina walked only twice in his first 138 plate appearances of 2022.

▪ When Marcus Smart’s teammates refer to him as “Smart,” it is not a sign of disrespect. This is how the Defensive Player of the Year prefers to be addressed.

▪ Why is it fashionable for big league hitters to stare at a pitcher while walking back to the dugout after striking out? Seriously. It’s weak sauce. It looks like you think the pitcher did something shifty or illegal. No. You are the one who struck out.

▪ Congrats to Newton North senior catcher and two-time captain John Donnellan, winner of Newton’s 53rd Hamill Award as the best high school baseball player in the town. Donnellan will play at St. Lawrence next season.

▪ ABCD’s 24th Field of Dreams charity event is set for Monday, June 27, at Fenway Park. The community action agency is still signing up teams who want to play at Fenway and are willing to pay a registration fee. To learn more, call 617-620-6949 or contact elizabeth.mccarthy@bostonabcd.org.

▪ Congrats to all connected with Dedham High’s 50-year basketball reunion, a team coached by Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun in 1972.

▪ Condolences to the Najarian family on the loss of Regina Najarian, who died June 11. Berj Najarian, Regina’s husband, has been Belichick’s trusted aide-de-camp for 22 seasons. In lieu of flowers, donations for future projects in memory of Regina Najarian can be made to Camp Haiastan, P.O. Box C, Franklin 02038.

▪ Quiz answer: Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.