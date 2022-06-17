For the Celtics, there’s plenty of blame to go around

This group just wasn’t good enough for title No. 18, no matter how many Celtics legends owner Wyc Grousbeck brought to TD Garden to offer support. Nothing was good enough after Game 3, and in the must-win Game 6, the Celtics punched first, looked flawless in the first six minutes, and then were declawed by a steadier and more experienced opponent.

Tatum came off one of his worst performances in his NBA career on the biggest stage, and his struggles punctuated the meltdown by the Celtics, who actually led this series and led the fourth game in the fourth quarter before falling apart.

As he walked off the floor after congratulating the Warriors following their fourth NBA championship in eight years, Jayson Tatum had a fan reach over and snatch the sweaty towel off his neck. Tatum didn’t react. He didn’t turn to see the fan. He couldn’t feel a thing.

The Celtics made so many mistakes in their 103-90 loss, so many turnovers, so many missed layups, so many slight defensive breakdowns that turned into easy Golden State buckets.

“Don’t feel like we didn’t have enough,” coach Ime Udoka said. “Just felt like we played probably our worst series of these playoffs. If we play up to the standard of Milwaukee or the Miami series, it’s obviously a different ballgame, especially in Game 4 and 5 when we struggled in the fourth quarter.”

The reality is everybody is to blame for this. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens made the risky trade to bring Derrick White to the Celtics for a first-round pick, a productive Josh Richardson, and underachieving Romeo Langford, and White looked overwhelmed by the Finals.

Udoka decided to play White and Payton Pritchard together in the opening period, hoping the duo would snap out of their malaise, but they teamed for a terrible stretch, as the Warriors responded from a 12-point deficit with a 21-0 run that gave them the lead for good.

The Warriors’ bench players hit shots. They played defense. They rebounded. The Celtics’ bench players committed bad fouls, missed open shots (including a White three that hit the side of the backboard), and were unplayable.

Experience played a major role. The Warriors were in their sixth Finals in eight years. It’s their fourth title in that span. The Celtics hadn’t reached the Finals in 12 years. Tatum was in the sixth grade.

“No, I wouldn’t look at it like [a lack of experience], because we had our chances throughout the series,” Udoka said. “Losing Game 4 and Game 5, we had leads in the fourth quarter. You tighten up and do some things offensively, it’s a different story.

“Obviously, guys didn’t play their best and our bench the last few games struggled. They’ve been consistent all year. I don’t really look at it like we didn’t have enough. Our guys didn’t play their best, honestly. Credit Golden State for that. They had a huge part in that. Very consistent team on the defensive end.”

Udoka ran his starters to a nub because he had little choice, but he was also unable to mount an offense that allowed for his two cornerstones to get easier shots. Jaylen Brown took on the responsibility and pushed through the Golden State defense. His 34-point performance was admirable, and it’s a reason why the Celtics shouldn’t even consider trading him in the offseason.

It reached a point where the Celtics were playing 2 on 5 in this series, with Brown and a half of Tatum, or half of Al Horford, or half of Marcus Smart trying to compete offensively. Tatum looked exhausted at the end, frustrated by Andrew Wiggins’s brilliant defense but also slowed from a stretch where he played for Team USA in the Olympics, took a quick break, and then headed right into training camp.

But the Warriors exposed his weaknesses: His ability to consistently drive to his left, his trouble finishing at the rim, and his habit of stopping in the middle of play after non-calls.

It’s part of a superstar’s journey. Magic Johnson was humbled. Kobe Bryant was humbled. LeBron James was humbled. And Jayson Tatum was humbled. But this isn’t all his fault. Adjustments weren’t made, and if they were, the players didn’t execute them well enough. Udoka understandably didn’t trust anyone deep into his bench, including former first-round pick Aaron Nesmith and a bunch of journeymen that Stevens threw together during this tumultuous season.

It was evident the Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. But losing in the NBA Finals is always painful, especially when you win two of the first three games. Tatum was barely audible afterward. Brown didn’t have much to say, either. They were humbled by a dynasty.

“Man, still got a lot to learn as a group, individually,” Brown said. “As much as we made growth, turned our season around, still got a lot to learn about the game of basketball. I learned so much during this playoff run. Coming from not playing last year after wrist surgery, coming into this year’s playoffs just being grateful for the opportunity. Stings to come up short, but there’s a lot to learn and the future is bright.”

The reality is they weren’t quite championship-caliber, and that is on the entire organization.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.