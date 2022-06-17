fb-pixel Skip to main content

Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, Fenway bar following Warriors’ NBA Finals triumph

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

By Trevor Hass Boston.com,Updated June 17, 2022, 1 hour ago
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.NINA WESTERVELT/NYT

The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook.

Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.

Steph Curry sported a white T-shirt that read: “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” after the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Celtics.

Before Game 6, the restaurant continued to take shots, writing “Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook.”

Once the Warriors clinched their fourth championship in eight seasons, Ayesha got the final word and praised her husband on Twitter.

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” she said.

