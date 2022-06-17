For Father’s Day, a salute to one dad in particular

An old man myself now, it’s his “keeping away” that resonates most, and for which I am the most thankful. He stood in the background — years after my mom, sister, and I feared he never might stand again — and watched my ballgames, right through my final pitch as a high school senior. Watched. Said little.

His illness and long hospital stay, when I was very young, played a big part in all of that.

We’re all in the world because of our dads, and I know I’m here, still kicking stories around these pages, in part because of Mel Dupont’s love of sports, his often not-so-subtle sarcasm (ahem), and how he always, always chose to keep his distance from the games I played.

Mel had his favorite spot, always far down the left field line, showing up after work. The moment the game ended, he was gone, typically to rush home for dinner and then off to his night job, fixing televisions at a repair shop in Arlington Heights. He barely ever talked at the field. He never had a word with the coach. He’d offer a quick wave to me, a buddy or two of mine on the team … and outta there.

I’d go with him some nights to the job, reminded always to keep one arm tucked behind my back in order not to get “belted” by the live electricity at the repair bench. There was a time I could name most of the tubes by their ID codes and aid in the diagnosis based on what was or wasn’t showing on the picture tube.

This is all the funnier to me now after decades of my failed home repairs. Mel’s son can barely run the washing machine and dryer. When the dishwasher’s rack goes off its runners, forget it. I still do a decent job mowing the lawn, a chore I both hate and love. A late-in-life allergy to bee stings makes me pretty cheap entertainment in the neighborhood when the yellow jackets are buzzing.

Be it at his job, or when he came home that night with the next day’s tabloid Record in hand, we’d talk about the game I’d played earlier in the day. He might offer his two cents, but mostly he let me talk — strategy, bad plays, a decent pitch, something funny that happened (our humor was on a different frequency), the key play, how none of us ever would be the equal of Yaz, Monbo or the Monster. Everything then tied back to those early-’60s Red Sox.

He busily worked away, and he listened, which was all that mattered. The shop closed at 9 each night, and I’d stand ready to flip off the lights as he scribbled out a note for the shop’s owner to know the status of the repairs when doors opened the next morning.

In the late ’50s, dad then only age 35 or 36, he woke one morning and couldn’t walk.

Overnight, our family changed, not unlike it has for millions around the world these last two-plus years of COVID. Mel went to bed healthy, vital, happy … all of it plucked away in his sleep.

Soon the family doctor, black medicine kit in hand, arrived at the door. I heard mom, dad, and the doc mumbling as Mel sat at the side of the bed, his lifeless legs dangling over the edge … and then the ambulance arrived to take him to the VA hospital in Jamaica Plain.

Kids weren’t allowed to visit. I didn’t see him for six months. He’d be coming home, any day, tomorrow … or maybe next week. We’ll see. I was 5. It made no sense.

The original diagnosis was polio — not that I was told then — but it proved to be GBS (Guillian-Barre’ Syndrome), which can be triggered by a virus or infection. He needed time and extensive physical therapy. I remember him finally returning home in the spring, laboring to make it up the 3-4 stairs into the house, a wooden cane in his left hand, my mother stepping in synch while propped at his right shoulder.

Mom, she later told me, one day in a fit of frustration weeks into his stay, yanked him out of bed and dragged him around his hospital room, imploring physical therapists to “do more for him!”

Melvin Dupont holding his son, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe staff. Kevin Paul Dupont

I’ve often wondered if Fran’s bit of theater was directed more at Mel than the medical staff. The two of them met in England, married there during World War II, and she quickly could ditch her British reserve for a worthy fight.

Dad worked diligently on his legs for pretty much the remainder of his days. He skated as often as possible. He kept a set of weights in the cellar, and was religious about daily leg lifts, with upward of 20-25 pounds strapped to a boot that he would switch from foot to foot. I still have his leather Tacks, weights, and first baseman’s mitt, now 33 years since his passing.

We often skated together and played countless hours of catch in the backyard, sneaking in 5-10 minutes between his day and night jobs. He taught me the curve and the knuckleball. We talked incessantly about the Sox and Bruins while he did his weights — pull out chair, lift leg, hold three seconds, repeat — and here and there about the Celtics and Patriots. We shared a deep, scrumptious loathing of the Yankees. I just didn’t buy into his theory that it was all “fixed” for “those bums.”

On hot summer nights, he’d sit in our dimly lit kitchen, wearing boxer shorts and short-sleeve shirt, and listen to the Sox game on his Admiral transistor radio. The play-by-play guys, he often noted with scorn, were lax in giving the score and pitch count.

“I don’t need the rest of that BS,” Mel would moan. “What’s the [expletive] score?!”

When Mel died in 1989, I was a dozen or so years into writing “the rest of that BS,” working those years for the Herald American, later the New York Times, and back here at the Globe starting in ‘85.

The same guy who stood silently down the foul line, and watched every pitch, for years went out every morning, bought at least one copy of the paper I wrote for at the time, and clipped out every word I wrote. He then pasted them in scrapbooks, which are now dusty, a bit brittle, and stacked high in my basement.

It’s Father’s Day. We’re all in the world because of our dads, some of whom delivered their best from a distance.

