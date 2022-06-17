Game 65: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After seeing their three-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to Oakland, the Red Sox will open a three-game series vs. the Cardinals at Fenway Park Friday.
On Thursday, the Sox were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base, matching their season high.
Michael Wacha will be on the mound as the Sox look to get back on track.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
CARDINALS (37-28): TBA
Pitching: RHP Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.84 ERA)
RED SOX (34-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.33 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Advertisement
Cardinals vs. Wacha: Nolan Arenado 6-13, Paul Goldschmidt 2-11, Albert Pujols 0-1
Red Sox vs. Wainwright: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-6, Franchy Cordero 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-6, Trevor Story 2-14, Christian Vázquez 1-3
Stat of the day: Wacha’s 2.33 ERA and .195 opponent batting average are tops among Red Sox starters.
Notes: Wacha came up in the St. Louis organization and pitched parts of seven seasons for the Cardinals. The 30-year-old Iowa native has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts, in which the Sox are 6-2. … Wainwright faced the Red Sox twice in the 2013 World Series, losing both times. The 40-year-old righty hasn’t won since May 20 in Pittsburgh. … Over the last 15 games, Red Sox relievers have posted a 1.85 ERA (10 earned runs in 48 ⅔ innings pitched). … Bradley has two hits in each of his last three games at Fenway Park and is batting .326 (28-for-86) over 28 home games this season.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.