‘I’m taking some time for myself:’ Rafael Devers explains his new habit of lying down on the job

Specifically, Devers has taken this season to enjoying leisurely sprawls any time he hits the dirt. When sliding into a bag, Devers will remain on the ground, propping himself up with one hand and looking as if he’s enjoying a picnic. After a recent diving play at third base, he remained flat on his stomach as if taking a nap.

In the batter’s box, Rafael Devers is like none other in the big leagues. A free-swinging slugger who does damage against every type of pitch, in regions where most would consider swings unimaginable. Yet he is also showing one-of-a-kind characteristics on the bases and in the field.

Advertisement

“The play is already done. I don’t need to rush and get up right away, so I just take my time,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “Nobody is waiting for me, so I’m taking some time for myself.”

His teammates are simultaneously mystified and delighted by the practice, and more than happy to celebrate anything the 25-year-old does when he entered Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals hitting .329/.378/.612 with 16 homers and an MLB-leading 40 extra-base hits.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I have no idea what he’s doing, but I think it’s the funniest thing ever,” said starter Nick Pivetta. “I think it’s hard for us to really understand because not a lot of people are on his level. It just works for who he is, and it brings a little personality to the table of what type of baseball player he is.

“He likes to goof off, have fun, but he’s also showy. He likes people to know he’s a top, top echelon talent and you don’t want to [mess] with him.”

Teammates periodically wonder whether Devers is going to remain on the ground while a ball is put in play.

Advertisement

“[Thursday] when he dove back into first, out in the bullpen, we were like, ‘Raffy, get up! Get up! He’s coming set!’ But he’s aware,” said reliever Matt Strahm. “His little internal clock, he’s very aware. It’s his fun little quirky way on the field.”

The willingness to take a meditative moment in the middle of the game attests to the remarkable self-assurance with which Devers is playing.

“I feel very confident and I know the kind of player I am,” said Devers. “That’s why I feel so comfortable out there. I’m very confident.”

Chris Sale getting a game taste

Lefthander Chris Sale, working his way back from a stress fracture in his right ribcage, will pitch two innings in a Florida Complex League game Saturday, Sox manager Alex Cora said on NESN. The outing will be Sale’s first game competition since Game 5 of the ALCS in October.

“Hopefully that’s the beginning of his rehab, and from there, it’s just a countdown,” Cora said. “We’re going to build him up as a starter. That’s loud and clear.”

Cora said Sale will be stretched out to five innings in the minors.

While both Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nate Eovaldi (lower back) are eligible to return from the injured list on June 24, Cora said Eovaldi’s progression has been slower. Whitlock has resumed playing catch, while Eovaldi has not, suggesting that he may remain out longer.

With both out, Cora said Josh Winckowski is expected to remain in the rotation to take another turn on Monday against the Tigers. The team will reassess its rotation — which currently features Winckowski, Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill — once Thursday’s off-day arrives.

Advertisement

Also Saturday, lefthander Josh Taylor is scheduled to throw live batting practice at Fenway. It’s possible he could be sent on a minor league rehab assignment if that goes well. Taylor is expected to face Kiké Hernández in that session. Hernández took batting practice on Friday for the first time since he went on the injured list on June 8 with a hip flexor strain.

Casas on hold, while Mata lighting it up

Friday marked one full month since prospect Triston Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain while baserunning. Casas remains in Fort Myers rehabbing, but has not been able to resume baseball activities (including swinging), suggesting that he will not be able to return to games for some time. Casas, 22, was hitting .248/.359/.457 with six homers in 36 games for Triple-A Worcester prior to his injury.

Righthander Bryan Mata struck out eight and touched 100 miles per hour over four shutout innings for High-A Greenville on Thursday as he continued his buildup roughly 16 months after Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox are still determining where the 23-year-old will make his next start. He’s allowed one run in nine innings while striking out 15 in three starts for the Red Sox’ two A-ball affiliates.

Matt Barnes, who turned 32 on Friday, returned from Fort Myers to spend time with the team while rehabbing from right shoulder inflammation that landed him on the I.L. on June 1. He’s started playing catch on flat ground and might work off of a mound next week.

Advertisement

Cardinal commotion

Devers expressed delight at the prospect of once again being able to share a field with Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. “I was and still am a big fan of Albert Pujols,” said Devers. “We know the numbers that he’s put out there. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s the best hitter that the Dominican Republic has produced” . . . Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina landed on the injured list with a knee injury prior to Friday’s game . . . Former Red Sox Brock Holt was on the field as part of a program ceremony recognizing the impact of the Red Sox Foundation over its 20 years . . . The Red Sox observed a pregame moment of silence for Drago, the longtime service dog of senior director of grounds Dave Mellor and a constant and beloved presence on the field at Fenway Park. Drago was 10.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.