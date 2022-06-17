Knights trade Evgenii Dadonov to Canadiens for Shea Weber

Dadonov, a forward, had 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 78 games for the Golden Knights this season. The 33-year-old was traded by Vegas to the Anaheim Ducks on March 21 for defenseman John Moore , forward Ryan Kesler and a conditional second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft or 2024 NHL Draft, but the NHL voided the trade, saying his contract included a limited no-trade clause that had not been complied with. Dadonov was back in the Golden Knights lineup three days later.

Evgenii Dadonov was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Vegas Golden Knights for Shea Weber on Thursday.

Vegas (43-31-8) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in its four NHL seasons and hired Bruce Cassidy as coach Tuesday after it fired Peter DeBoer on May 16.

Dadonov signed a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) with the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15, 2020, which included a limited no-trade clause. He was traded to the Golden Knights by the Senators for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 28, 2021. Dadonov can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (No. 71) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Dadonov has 265 points (124 goals, 141 assists) in 413 regular-season games with the Panthers, Senators, and Golden Knights. He has one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“It’s a trade that helps both teams,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said. “It gives Vegas the flexibility they needed. I think that everybody knows that they needed some flexibility under the salary cap this year. For us, it gives us flexibility in the future, if needed. Also, we bring a player that can help us offensively. I expect us to need to find more flexibility under the salary cap in the next years, so we’ll see what happens, but I think that he can help us next season.”

Sammy Blais signs one-year deal with Rangers

The New York Rangers have given Sammy Blais a one-year contract extension after the forward missed most of his first season with the team with a lower body injury.

General Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday without releasing details.

Blais skated in 14 games, collecting four assists and posting a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old ranked third on the Rangers with 37 hits and was tied for first in plus/minus before he was sidelined on Nov. 14.

The Canadian has 17 goals and 22 assists in 133 NHL games split between the Rangers and St. Louis Blues, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. New York sent forward Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis in July for Blais and a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Blais was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

Coyotes get approval to negotiate with Tempe

The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers.

After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown.

Now comes the next phase.

The right to negotiate a deal in place, the Coyotes are in the process of working out the details in what they hope are the final steps toward securing a new permanent home.

“This isn’t just here, this is the term sheet, here’s a number,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. “It’s all of that has already been put on the table. It’s a continuation of that analysis on behalf of the city and us addressing any of the specific topics there.”

The Coyotes have been searching for a permanent home since the city of Glendale pulled out of a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement in 2015. Glendale decided to not renew the lease after the 2021-22 season and the Coyotes found a temporary home at Arizona State’s new 5,000-seat arena starting next season.

The franchise took a big step toward securing a permanent home on June 2, when the Tempe City Council voted to negotiate on a proposed development of nearly $2 billion that would include a new arena, entertainment district, and residential units.

The Coyotes submitted a proposal of more than 90 pages to Tempe, so the major components have been laid out. The two sides have already started hashing out many of the details, including addressing concerns by Sky Harbor and the FAA about the district’s proximity to one of the airport’s runways.

Gutierrez and the Coyotes hope to have a deal for the 46-acre tract of land worked out by the end of the year, but know it could take longer.

“We’d love to do it in the fall. That’s what we’ve told them. We said that would be our ideal,” Gutierrez said. “But we are very, very aware that this is not our decision. We do not control the process. We respect the process just as we had from day one. We know that the city is directing it and and trying to ensure that they’re comfortable.”

The Coyotes plan to finance the entire project privately and are hoping to buy the land from the city. The franchise is asking Tempe to direct some of the sales tax generated by the private real estate to pay for bonds with the land and real estate as the sole collateral.

“It’s going to be privately financed,” he said. “We’ll be putting up the capital. We would be very excited about creating the first privately financed entertainment district in the history of Arizona.”

Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam to buy majority stake in Thrashers

The chairman of the Nashville Predators has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the NHL team to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Predators announced the agreement Friday. No details of the purchase price were disclosed for a franchise valued recently at $680 million by Sportico.

Haslam, whose brother Jimmy owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and the MLS’ Columbus Crew, will buy majority of Nashville chairman Herb Fritch’s share in what the Predators described as a “multi-phased purchase transaction” that will make Haslam the team’s majority owner.

“From the time our ownership group, made up of day one season ticket holders, gathered together in 2007 to purchase and guarantee the franchise’s future in Nashville, the goal has been to ensure that stewardship of the team is in strong local hands,” said Sean Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

Henry said adding Haslam to the ownership group solidifies local stewardship of the team for years to come. Forbes estimated Haslam is worth approximately $2.3 billion.