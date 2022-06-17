LIV defector Dustin Johnson had The Country Club fans behind him

Johnson, known for his crushing shots off the tee, had a large gallery following his every drive, chip, and putt en route to carding a 3-over-par 73 Friday during the second round of the US Open at The Country Club. He is 1 over heading into the weekend and tied for 31st.

Johnson, one of the most high-profile players to jump to the fledgling LIV Series following a successful run on the PGA Tour, heard constant shouts of encouragement while playing with Matt Fitzpatrick and Webb Simpson.

An engaging player, Johnson high-fived and low-fived fans as he made his way from green to tee.

“The fans have been great,’’ said Johnson. “Obviously this is a good sports town and a lot of people come out to support the event. Yeah, the fans have been great.’’

He also said his relationships with players hasn’t changed despite his decision, which he said he was “confident” was right for him but also resulted in him being suspended from the PGA Tour.

“I haven’t really noticed any difference,’’ he said, preferring instead to keep the attention on what happens on the course. “Obviously, anytime coming to a US Open, it’s a great event. You know it’s going to be a good one. Just obviously felt like I’m playing pretty well. I just need to tighten up just a little bit come the weekend.’’

He also dismissed any notion that the LIV setup, which is just 54 holes, would prevent him from being ready to play in the four majors, which, of course are the 72 holes.

“Just as sharp as I would be playing anywhere,’’ he said.

Johnson has struggled with his game since blistering the field at the 2020 Masters, which was held in November because of COVID delays, but feels he’s not far from regaining that form.

“It’s really close. I feel like the game is very close to being the same,’’ said Johnson, who’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, followed him Friday and also was gracious in her interactions with fans. “Playing back then, it felt like every day, each round, I wasn’t giving away any shots.

“I haven’t really felt like I’ve given away shots this week. Just like today I had tons of really good looks for birdie, hit a lot of really good putts, just nothing was going in. That was kind of the difference between yesterday and today.’’

Keep an eye on Johnson with cooler temperatures expected for the weekend rounds.

All kinds of birds

Birdies rule at the US Open, but turkeys get the right of way at The Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler had a unique encounter on the 14th hole as he was getting ready to chip onto the green. The world’s top-ranked player paused his routine as a turkey decided to strut its stuff across the green.

After the coast was clear, Scheffler jarred his chip for, coincidentally enough, an eagle.

Scheffler, the reigning Masters champ, fired a 3-under-par 67 and is 3 under for tournament. Despite being No. 1, Scheffler doesn’t garner a lot of attention, and he’s OK with that.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m kind of an under-the-radar person. I don’t feel like there’s much chatter going around me. Rory [McIlroy] won last week, Tiger [Woods] was at the PGA. I’ve been No. 1 in the world for a while now and it doesn’t really feel like it, so I kind of like being just under the radar. I can show up and do my thing and then go home and rest.’’

LIV and learn

It wasn’t a banner major debut for the 13 LIV Series players who were in the field. Only Johnson and Richard Bland (2 over) will be sticking around for the weekend.

Mickelson, the face of the LIV, had another tough day (3-over 73) and finished plus-11, highest of all his “teammates.” Mickelson, who returned to action last week at the LIV debut following a four-month hiatus, was met with lots of fan support for the second straight day and had nothing but good things to say.

“It was spectacular to come back to such a historic course, and I thought the setup was remarkable. Just really showcased what a special place this is,’’ Lefty said.

The list of LIVers packing their bags early: Sergio Garcia (4 over), Talor Gooch (5 over), Branden Grace (5 over), Sam Horsfield (6 over), Jinichiro Kozuma (13 over), Jed Morgan (16 over), Kevin Na (5 over), Shaun Norris (8 over), Louis Oosthuizen (6 over), and James Piot (4 over).

Fear no more

Tremendous perspective from American Matthew NeSmith, on why he refuses to play scared anymore.

“I just don’t care anymore. Well, I obviously care. I say that, but I’m not going to be afraid to go out there and play like garbage,’’ he said. “I spent too long of my golfing career being afraid of success and being afraid of playing bad golf. I just want to go out there and play the way I play at home and play the way I do when I feel free.

“If I’m going to go out there and lose my PGA Tour card because I played scared, I’m going to regret that 20 years down the road. I’m not going to do that anymore. If I play like [crap], it is what it is.’’

NeSmith certainly hasn’t been afraid through two rounds. He inked a 1-under 69 Friday and heads into the weekend at minus 3.

Young aces sixth

Cameron Young aced the 165-yard par-3 sixth for the tournament’s first hole-in-one … Spotted in the gallery: Former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The probable future Hall of Famer is an accomplished golfer who often plays in the star-studded American Century Championship … Nice moment for Holden’s Fran Quinn, who finished birdie-par and received a loud ovation when his final putt dropped. He waved to the crowd and returned the applause. The oldest player in the field, Quinn, 57, finished at plus-13 … Keegan Bradley, the pride of Hopkinton High, was the low local Friday with a 1-under 69. He heads into Saturday at 1 under … The other three New Englanders missed the cut: Wellesley amateur Michael Thorbjornsen (plus-6), Worcester’s Scott Stallings (plus-6), and Cameron Manuel of Topsham, Maine.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.