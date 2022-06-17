How LIV golfers have fared in the US Open at The Country Club

Here’s how the LIV Golf defectors have fared through the first two rounds of the US Open, which is being held at The Country Club in Brookline.

The upstart LIV Series golf tour has been the dominant storyline in golf in recent weeks, with intense scrutiny surrounding some of the sport’s stars that have chosen to partake in the Saudi-backed rival series.

11-over (missed cut)

Lefty had plenty of support on the course as controversy has swirled around the six-time major champion, the golfer at the forefront of the rival tour. He otherwise had a week to forget, shooting a disastrous 8-over in the opening round, and an improved 3-over on Friday still left him well short of making the cut as he leaves Brookline tied for 135th.

Dustin Johnson

1-over

The 2016 US Open champ finished the first round tied for 7th after a 2-under 68, but struggled to a 73 on Friday after three bogeys — without a single birdie to compensate — to drop him to 1-over, tied for 31st.

Bryson DeChambeau

2-over

One of two stars (along with Patrick Reed) yet to make their LIV Golf debuts but slated to do so in the coming weeks, DeChambeau shot back-to-back 71s to make the cut, sinking three birdies Friday to recover from an early double bogey.

Patrick Reed

1-over

Captain America finds himself tied with Johnson and several others at 31st and looked poised for a strong second round after shooting 1-under on the way out, but a pair of bogeys on the back nine left him at 1-over for the day and overall.

Louis Oosthuizen

6-over (missed cut)

The South African’s 1-under 69 on Friday wasn’t enough to undo a rocky first round, when a bogey on 10, a double bogey on 12, and two more bogeys on 13 and 15 just about sunk his tournament in the space of six holes.

Sergio Garcia

4-over (missed cut)

The former Masters champion also had a rebound second round, shooting even to salvage a chance at making the cut after a 4-over on Thursday put him on the back foot.

Kevin Na

5-over (missed cut)

Na was another veteran to finish the second round even, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be enough to get him to the weekend after a 75 on the first day of play.

Richard Bland

2-over

The Englishman shot a 70 on Thursday and a 72 on Friday to comfortably make the cut.

Talor Gooch

5-over (missed cut)

A four-over first round was always going to put Gooch in a tough spot to make the cut, and a 71 on Friday wasn’t going to cut it.

Branden Grace

7-over (missed cut)

Like his countryman Oosthuizen, Grace comfortably missed the cut after a 76 on Thursday.

Sam Horsfield

6-over (missed cut)

Horsfield was in a boom-or-bust mood in Brookline, with six bogeys and three birdies in the first round and five bogeys and two birdies in the second round for back-to-back 68s.

Jinichiro Kozuma

9-over (missed cut)

The Japanese golfer was never close to contention at The Country Club.

Jed Morgan

16-over (missed cut)

The Aussie never had a shot after a catastrophic 12-over 82 in the first round.

Shaun Norris

8-over (missed cut)

It was a rough week for the South Africans, with Norris following an even Thursday with an awful front nine on Friday — he was still even when he made the turn, before a 43 on the way in sunk his tournament.

James Piot

2-over

Last year’s US Amateur champion will tee off again Saturday after a 69 in the first round put him in a good spot to make the cut.





















