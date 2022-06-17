At long last, Warriors guard Steph Curry claims his first NBA Finals MVP trophy

In the house that Bill Russell built, Warriors point guard Steph Curry raised the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy Thursday night.
With several fans at TD Garden sticking around for the trophy presentation, the cheers drowned out any boos as Curry raised the gold hardware after leading the Warriors to a 103-90 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The award was the missing accolade in Curry’s decorated career. Andre Iguodala won it in 2015, while Kevin Durant did in both 2017 and 2018. But Curry won unanimously this year, earning all 11 votes from the media panel.
Curry was by far the best player on the court in the six-game series. He averaged 31.2 points per game and, with exception to Game 5, shot incredibly efficiently from the field and from three. Even when Curry wasn’t scoring, his gravity alone had the potential to warp Boston’s defense.
Curry joins an exclusive group of six players in NBA history with four rings, multiple league MVPs, and a Finals MVP, joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan.
