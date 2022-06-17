At long last, Warriors guard Steph Curry claims his first NBA Finals MVP trophy

In the house that Bill Russell built, Warriors point guard Steph Curry raised the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy Thursday night.

With several fans at TD Garden sticking around for the trophy presentation, the cheers drowned out any boos as Curry raised the gold hardware after leading the Warriors to a 103-90 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The award was the missing accolade in Curry’s decorated career. Andre Iguodala won it in 2015, while Kevin Durant did in both 2017 and 2018. But Curry won unanimously this year, earning all 11 votes from the media panel.