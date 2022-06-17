Medfield girls’ lacrosse rallies around fallen teammate, then fends off Bromfield rally

“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity this season,” Laughna said. “We’ve rallied behind each other. This team just plays together better than any other team I’ve seen.”

Sophomore Kelly Blake scored two of her seven goals to give No. 2 seed Medfield just enough to come out on top, and helped control the ball in the final two minutes to preserve a 13-12 victory over No. 3 Bromfield at Lincoln-Sudbury’s Myers Field.

After scoring her second goal in the Division 3 girls’ lacrosse state semifinal Friday, Medfield senior Grenne Campbell was fighting for control off the ensuring draw when she broke her right wrist with 16:36 to play. Warriors coach Mary Laughna gathered her players and said they’re doing it for Campbell.

Medfield (19-3) had its largest lead at 13-9 with 8:09 to go, but the Trojans (19-2) fought back with three goals in a row. Junior Alex Blake (three goals) said the Warriors knew they had to be aggressive.

“We can not let up now, we’ve come so far,” she said.

When it came down to the last minute, it was Kelly Blake coming through again. Getting possession was the blueprint to victory.

“I’m lucky to have two girls [Alex Blake, and senior Lillie Cumming filling in for Campbell] on either side that I can push or pull it to, because they’re very aggressive,” she said.

It was a star shootout between Kelly Blake and Bromfield senior Tallie Dutkewych (six goals), but it was Blake taking her team to the championship against No. 8 Cohasset or No. 4 Weston.

“Kelly Blake is just phenomenal,” Laughna said. “She’s one of the best high school lacrosse players I’ve ever seen. She’s smart, she’s athletic, she’s strong. She has moves that high school lacrosse players don’t have.”

This is the first final appearance for Medfield since winning it in 2012.

“We’re all so happy because we worked so well together this game,” Alex Blake said. “Knowing we came together as a team and did it together… This is insane, I’m so happy.”

After making seven saves against her hometown team, Notre Dame (Hingham) goalie Raegan White (1) celebrated the victory over Duxbury with teammates Kelsey O'Brien (3) and Veronica Tayor (13). Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 15, Duxbury 4 — Playing against her old teammates, senior goalie Raegan White — who lives in Duxbury — made seven saves and powered the No. 1 seed Cougars (20-4) to a convincing semifinal win over the No. 4 Dragons (15-7) at Walpole High.

“Her performance speaks for itself,” said NDA coach Meredith McGinnis, whose team faces No. 3 seed Bedford for the state title. “We needed our goalie to make saves, and she did that and then some.”

Sophomore Jane Hilsabeck and junior Reilly Walsh paced the Cougars with three goals apiece, and Emma Connerty, Siobhan Colin, and Hannah Evans added two each.

NDA got goals from seven players in the first half, jumping out to an 8-3 halftime lead and never relinquishing that momentum. Ayla Abban and Bella Fisher both scored twice for the Dragons, and Anna Sovik and Elizabeth Delia turned in strong defensive games, but the Cougars simply had too much firepower.

In their first meeting early in the season, Duxbury trailed just 10-9 before NDA ripped off six straight goals. This time, the Cougars left no doubt against a formidable and balanced opponent.

“I’m just really ecstatic right now,” White said. “Our team has worked so hard all season long, and this is our big finale right now, our end goal. We’re really excited to be here.”

Bedford 13, Wayland 8 — It was a two-goal game approaching the half. Wayland had just gained possession and was looking to cut the deficit in half. Bedford’s Gabriela Zovko leapt, stick fully extended, and picked off the pass. The junior found senior Abby Morrissey, who tallied the goal with 22 seconds left in the first half.

The No. 3 Buccaneers (17-4) used the momentum to clinch the semifinal victory at Lincoln-Sudbury, after suffering a 15-5 loss to their Dual County League rivals in the teams’ previous matchup.

“Knowing what to expect was helpful,” Bedford coach Nikki Lespasio said. “Having something to prove is what fuels us.”

Added Morrissey: “We couldn’t let anyone get in our heads, we just played as a team. We couldn’t let their fans get to us, we just stuck to our game plan and played our game.”

Senior Allie Zorn (five goals) and Morrissey (three goals) led the offense, having a response every time the No. 2 Warriors (17-7) scored in the second half. Senior Sophia Morrissey and Zovko each scored twice, and senior Shannon Young deposited a goal.

“We knew coming in they were going to play that zone,” Zorn said. “We’d seen it in the regular season, and we knew we had to adjust because in the first game we didn’t do very well against it. We knew we had to use our corners to our advantage, which I think we capitalized on really well today.”

Sophomore Charlotte Dreyfus decided to try her hand as a goalie as a freshman, with no prior experience. She came up big with eight saves to help her team to the state final.

“All the energy from the fans and our team and the bench and everyone together, it was a really awesome feeling and I think that helped,” Dreyfus said. “We’ve worked really hard all year and it’s awesome to see it playing off.”

The Bucs have reached their first state final in history, and will face Notre Dame (Hingham) for the D2 title (Monday, 5 p.m., Babson).

“It’s for the town, for the girls below us who are starting out just like we were,” Zorn said. “Bedford has never been a lacrosse town, and our mission from the get-go is to make it one. Getting here is the first step to doing so.”

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 10, Nantucket 6 — With a little more than 20 minutes left in its matchup against No. 4 Nantucket, Manchester Essex had to stop the Whalers from rallying.

The top-seeded Hornets, who went into the half leading by four, watched Nantucket rip off three unanswered goals in the first five minutes of the second half and cut the deficit to just one.

Manchester Essex responded with five unanswered goals to shut down the Nantucket comeback bid and advance to the championship game for the first time since 2019 with the win at Scituate High.

“I had some choice words for the girls,” Hornets coach Nan Gorton said. “Do they feel like they want to? Or do they want to give to the team instead of everyone trying to do it themselves, and I think that resonated with them.”

The Hornets (20-2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead at the end of the first half, with Meyer Gist scoring twice and Sylvie McCavanagh, Ella Chafe and Emma Fitzgerald each netting one goal in the first frame.

Despite the early deficit, Nantucket (19-4) controlled the pace of play for extended stretches, including the first five minutes of the second half, when quick goals from Bailey Lower, Ava Mosscrop and Emerson Pekarcik brought the Whalers within one goal of tying the game with 20 minutes left.

Junior Hadley Levendusky issued the response for Manchester Essex, scoring two goals in the next 12 minutes to help the Hornets pull away for good.

“That was exciting to answer back and kind of keep our momentum going because we really wanted to win that game,” Levendusky said.

Manchester Essex freshman goalie Brigid Carovillano made eight saves, including six in the first half.

“I told our defense we could have put on a clinic for Maryland and Brigid played absolutely awesome in the net, it was a true team win,” said Gorton, whose team will compete for its first title in program history against the winner of the Sandwich/Dover-Sherborn semifinal.

Levendusky, Gist, Ella Chafe, Fitzgerald, and McCavanagh each netted a pair of goals in the win for the Hornets.

