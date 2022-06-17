New England Free Jacks prepare for Major League Rugby conference final

The No. 1-seeded Free Jacks earned two road wins over New York this season before falling, 21-14, to their rivals June 3. As the top seed, a win would allow New England to host the MLR championship June 25.

After playing on the team’s practice squad over the last four weeks of the 2021 season, the Haverhill native has become a key contributor on a team that won a league-record 13 games this season and is preparing to host Rugby New York in the Major League Rugby Eastern Conference final Sunday (3 p.m.) at Quincy Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Cam Davidowicz has brought some local flavor to a New England Free Jacks rugby club that includes players from 13 countries.

Davidowicz, 24, grew up working on his family’s farm in Haverhill and began playing rugby for the Essex County Bulldogs as a freshman in high school. He became an All-American at Plymouth State and has starred for the Mystic River Rugby Club, based in Malden, in the American Rugby Premiership.

Now in his first full season as a professional, the versatile 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound back-row player is looking to lead the Free Jacks over New York.

“It’s a huge rivalry for me, being from Boston,” said Davidowicz. “There is nothing we want more than to beat New York, in any sport. I can’t wait to get on the field this weekend.”

The Free Jacks are two wins away from a championship in their third season with MLR, which was founded in 2018. With an ownership group that includes former Patriots players Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner, New England continues to improve after narrowly missing the playoffs last year with a 10-6 record.

A healthy mix of experienced pros and exuberant newcomers has helped the Free Jacks find their chemistry, and steadily improve.

“Over the years, I’ve grown as a player and taken things in from everyone,” said front-row forward Kyle Ciquera, a 260-pound enforcer from Putnam, Conn.

“I’ve been a sponge, learning from those guys who are from all over the world. I’ve been taking in those key points and developing into the player I am today.”

Ciquera, who has been with the Free Jacks since 2019, first played against Davidowicz in high school.

“Cam is an awesome player,” said Ciquera. “He’s brought an extra athlete to the team who can fill in wherever we need him to. It’s awesome to see the progress he’s made, and he brings this local identity to the team that we’ve kind of missed. It’s good to see another local guy make it through the ranks.”

The festivities begin Sunday with a beer festival at the stadium at 10 a.m., and gates will open at 1 p.m. Quincy Veterans Memorial Stadium seats 5,000, and tickets are available at freejacks.com/tickets.

“Expect a real physical one,” said Ciquera. “It’s going to be an absolute dogfight, but I think it’s going to be high-paced too. A lot of running around, good rugby, so it’s going to be exciting.”



