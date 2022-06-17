Rafael Nadal plans to play Wimbledon despite injured left foot

American Coco Gauff reached the semifinals on grass for the first time after beating Karolina Pliskova , 7-5, 6-4, at the Berlin Open to set up a match with Ons Jabeur . Gauff, the 18-year-old French Open finalist rallied from 2-0 down in each set. Fourth-ranked Jabeur beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich , 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2 … Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev faced nine break points and saved them all to beat Roberto Bautista Agut , 6-2, 6-4, and reach the semifinals of the Halle Open in Germany. Medvedev will face German Oscar Otte , who beat Karen Khachanov , 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Pablo Carreño Busta . Kyrgios will play Hubert Hurkacz , who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime , 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) despite not having any break points on Auger-Aliassime’s serve as the Canadian hit 21 aces … Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck eased into the Veneto Open semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ylena In-Albon . Van Uytvanck hasn’t dropped a set this week and will face Harmony Tan , who dispatched Ana Bogdan , 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, at Gaiba, Italy, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

Rafael Nadal will try to play at Wimbledon after going “a week without limping” thanks to new treatment on his painful left foot, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday. “My intention is to play Wimbledon,” Nadal said. “If things don’t go as I would like, then we will see what will happen. (But) I am happy. I have gone a week without limping.” Nadal had said after winning his 14th French Open title almost two weeks ago that he was not sure if he could continue to play with the extreme foot pain. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots. The mild improvement to the condition that has bothered him for years came after Nadal, 36, visited a clinic in Barcelona last week to receive radiofrequency treatment to the nerves. Nadal has said that if this latest attempt to make the condition more bearable doesn’t work he will consider surgery, a move he admits could put his career in question. Wimbledon starts June 27.

NFL

Commanders punished for practice violations

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players. The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team after safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with receiver Dyami Brown without pads on June 8 … The NFL suspended Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

SOCCER

Sadio Mané ending run with Liverpool

Sadio Mané looks to be headed for Bayern Munich, ending his trophy-filled six-year spell with English power Liverpool. A person familiar with the situation said Liverpool reached agreement with the German champion for the transfer of the 30-year-old Senegal forward in a total package worth 41 million euros ($42.9 million). Liverpool will receive 32 million euros ($33.5 million) up front, with 6 million euros ($6.3 million) due when he meets a specified appearance clause and 3 million euros ($3.15 million) based on individual and team achievements. Mané just completed a season in which he converted the clinching penalty in a shootout to win the African Cup of Nations for Senegal, helped his country qualify for the World Cup, and starred for Liverpool in a campaign where the club nearly achieved an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies. With Liverpool, he won the Champions League and World Club Cup in 2019, the Premier League in 2020, and the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 … American winger Ulysses Llanez was loaned from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga to St. Pölten in Austria’s second tier for the second straight season. The 21-year-old from Lynwood, Calif., scored six goals last season and has made three appearances for the United States.

COLLEGES

Bob McKillop retires after 33 seasons at Davidson

Bob McKillop, who coached Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during a 33-year run leading Davidson men’s basketball, retired. McKillop’s tenure included 634 wins and 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by a run to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2008 behind Curry’s dazzling play that made him a national star before falling to eventual NCAA champion Kansas. McKillop’s son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, will take the reins. The announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would induct Curry into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame on Aug. 31 and make his No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year — 13 years after he left school early for the pros.

Ivan Melendez wins baseball’s top honor

National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy as the outstanding player in college baseball. Melendez’s 32 home runs are most in Division 1 since 2003. Entering Friday night’s College World Series game against Notre Dame, the junior and consensus All-American leads the nation with 94 RBIs and an .888 slugging percentage … Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett allowed five hits and four earned runs in six innings, and Oklahoma jumped on Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the World Series opener in Omaha … UConn’s men’s basketball landed its fourth transfer of the offseason with the addition of graduate transfer Joey Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3-inch guard who played four years at San Diego. Calcaterra scored 862 points for the Toreros and shot 36% from 3-point range … Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt, who helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eight appearances, died. He was 73. A UK Sports Network men’s basketball radio color analyst since 2001, Pratt died Thursday, a statement from the school said. No cause was given. A 6-foot-4-inch forward, Pratt averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in 81 games from 1967-70 … Canisius College men’s basketball recruit Sarion McGee was denied bail, five days after campus police arrested him for having two handguns, a shotgun, and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school’s indoor athletic complex. The 23-year-old McGee, who spent last year at Logan Community College in Illinois after playing for Grambling State in 2020-21, faces 15 weapons-related charges, with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

MISCELLANY

Jennifer Kupcho has two-shot lead in LPGA

Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under-par 67 in windy conditions for her second straight bogey-free round at Belmont, Mich. A stroke ahead entering the morning round, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at Blythefield Country Club. She parred her first eight holes before three straight birdies. Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. Carlota Ciganda was third at 11 under after a 65. Lexi Thompson (69) and Brooke Henderson (66) were 10 under with Madelene Sagstrom (69).

Ex-NASCAR driver involved in fatal accident

Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a 47-year-old female pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said. The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of US 54 near Osage Beach, Mo., according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police. Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911, police said. The crash report says Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside blood sample that showed no trace of alcohol … The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by a judge who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”







































