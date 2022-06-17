Red Sox have the stage now and the opener against the Cardinals, making a rare visit to Fenway, was special

Cardinals fans travel well and what’s better than a weekend series at Fenway in June? They had these games marked on the calendar months ago and were lined up on Jersey Street early in the day to take the vaunted Fenway tour.

The Cardinals making a rare visit to Fenway brought out a crowd of 35,251 that included many fans rooting for the visitors.

Friday night was the best game of the season at Fenway Park and not just because the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-5.

Their presence added some spice to the game, not the rancor when Yankees fans invade.

“It was a special Friday night,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “With their fans, with our fans. ‘Sweet Caroline’ feels a lot better when we have the lead in the eighth.”

It almost turned into a dirge as the Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth inning. They had the tying run at second base with two outs and the best hitter in the National League, Paul Goldschmidt, up.

New closer Tanner Houck already had allowed two hits. But he froze Goldschmidt on a full-count sinker across the plate to end the game and leave the equally fearsome Nolan Arenado on deck.

Houck grew up 15 minutes from Busch Stadium and attended the University of Missouri. This wasn’t just another game for him.

“That was really cool,” he said.

Prior to the game, 42-year-old St. Louis legend Albert Pujols showed his younger teammates around the park, pointing out the nooks and crannies that give Fenway its personality.

Even St. Louis manager Oli Marmol said he wanted to duck into the Green Monster to take a look around.

The Red Sox wore their crisp home whites instead of those awful blue softball tops they sometimes break out on Fridays and the Cardinals were in road grays with the classic two birds on a bat logo.

The pitching matchup was Cardinals icon Adam Wainwright against former Cardinal Michael Wacha, who has pitched so well for the Sox this season.

For years now, Wainwright has been the template for how the Cardinals want their pitchers to prepare for games and execute a game plan. Wacha was a quick convert when he was a rookie in 2013.

“He was the guy who took me underneath his wing and was a big-time mentor and had a huge influence on my game and my career,” he said.

“Looking back now, getting to share a mound against him was pretty freaking special. It’s one of those memories I’ll have forever.”

Score one for the pupil. Wainwright worked into the seventh inning and allowed four runs to take the loss. Wacha worked into the sixth and gave up one run.

He is 5-1 with a 2.28 earned run average and the Sox are 8-3 in his starts. An offseason signing that didn’t attract much attention has proven to be major.

“It’s great to see him thriving,” Wainwright said. “We know how talented he is, and how great his stuff is, and what a great person, and what a great teammate he was. Hard worker.

“He’s earning this opportunity and running with it. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Wainwright had not pitched at Fenway since Game 1 of the 2013 World Series. He took the loss against Jon Lester that night as Mike Napoli and Dustin Pedroia had big hits.

On Friday it was Trevor Story who did the damage with a two-run single in the fourth inning. He also made a series of good defensive plays, prompting Cora to declare him the best second baseman in the game.

That will come as news to Tommy Edman of the Cardinals, a Gold Glover who is playing outstanding defense again this season. But Cora’s point has merit.

The exciting rookie in 2013 was Xander Bogaerts. Now it’s Jarren Duran, who lined a triple off the wall in center leading off the first inning. He made it to third standing, whirling around the bases as the crowd grew louder with every stride he took.

Everywhere you looked, there was something to appreciate. The timing was right, too.

Cora was in TD Garden for the end of the Celtics season on Thursday night. It occurred to him on the way home that now more attention would be focused on his team.

“The stage is ours,” Cora said. “Let’s have fun with it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.