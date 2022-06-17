This is a big weekend for local UFC fighters Calvin Kattar and Joe Lauzon

For Kattar, who will face Josh Emmett in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC card at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, that means getting to spend time with his nephew, born earlier this spring. His sister Kylee now lives in Texas about 40 minutes outside Austin, and Kattar was finally able to meet his nephew during fight week, and he will spend more time with him next week before returning home to Haverhill.

It’s never a good idea for a fighter to look past his opponent. While you will not see UFC veterans Calvin Kattar and Joe Lauzon violating that code, both have a good reason to have their sights set beyond their respective fights Saturday night: family.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Kattar, who was focused on getting down to 145 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in. “We’re going to hang out for a little bit. I’m really excited. We’ve got a crawfish boil and things like that lined up, so a lot of good eating and a lot of good people around, family time.”

Lauzon is in the co-main event immediately preceding Kattar’s bout. The Bridgewater resident will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, their showdown postponed from May 7 when Cerrone had to withdraw just hours before they were set to enter the octagon with a stomach ailment.

Within a week, it was rescheduled for Saturday. That meant Lauzon would have to train an additional six weeks and postpone the trip to Belize he planned with his wife to celebrate their anniversary. Making that up is high on his to-do list after the fight, although the vacation may look a little different now that his two children will be out of school for the summer.

“I definitely owe her a trip,” said Lauzon. “But do we take the kids? Do we not take the kids? I’ve exhausted all my babysitters.”

There will be plenty of time to worry about that. For now, both fighters are locked in on their opponents. At 23-5, Kattar is the No. 4-ranked featherweight and the favorite against Emmett, who is ranked No. 7 and is 17-2. A win would likely move the Methuen native closer to a title shot, with the three fighters ranked ahead of him as well as the division champion facing each other in a pair of fights in the next four weeks.

“There’s really no easy fights in the top 10 of the division in UFC in any weight class, especially nowadays because guys are so well-rounded,” said Kattar, “It’s going to make for a hell of a main event. [Emmett] carries power from start to finish and has been able to take a shot while also giving one. I’m capable of the same.”

The battle between Lauzon, 38, and Cerrone, 39, looks to be just as intriguing. The duel between the longtime fan favorites could signal the end for both of their careers, with UFC president Dana White stating that the loser should retire.

Lauzon (28-16) is typically a fast starter, with 11 first-round finishes. Cerrone (36-16) is more of a striker and a slow starter, although he has 15 first-round finishes as well.

“No matter how it goes, I think it’s exciting,” said Lauzon. “It’s either I take him down and I submit him or hurt him. Or, I struggle and I don’t take him down, and then he kicks me in the face. Either way, that sounds like an exciting finish.”

Before the pandemic, it was not uncommon for Kattar and the rest of the New England Cartel to head south from the Merrimack Valley to train at Lauzon’s gym, which at the time was in Easton but has since moved to a bigger location in Raynham.

“The dynamic’s changed since COVID, but I’m still on their side,” said Lauzon. “I’m always pulling for them. I’m excited for it.”

The two even share the muay thai coach, Jake Mainini, who will have to do some scrambling in between fights to be in both corners.

“Joe’s a New England legend,” said Kattar. “It’s pretty cool. I remember watching Joe fight Kenny Florian in the main event [in 2008], and that inspired me when I was early in the game, just seeing two Boston guys headlining the card, thinking how cool that would be to do one day. And now to be on the card with him, headlining, is pretty special.”

Both fights will air on ESPN. Lauzon is expected to make his ring walk around 8:30 p.m., with Kattar’s fight to follow at about 9:10.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.