Trounced in a Game 6 Finals ouster by Warriors, the Celtics appreciate how far they came this season

As Golden State’s trophy presentation began moments later, many fans in green stayed at their seats to record video of the moment. Sure, they were probably crushed by the 103-90 Game 6 loss in these NBA Finals, but it’s also not every day that one gets to witness greatness. And these Warriors, with four titles in the last eight years, certainly qualify.

Eventually, Tatum began wading through the families and photographers, and started seeking out Warriors players to congratulate. Brown did the same before walking down through a tunnel toward his locker room with a towel draped over his head.

As the large black stage was rolled on the court and the Warriors slid the crisp, white NBA champions hats on their heads, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stood near their bench and watched, seemingly unsure what to do next. Everything about this experience has been new for these Celtics stars, and this moment was no different.

They are also everything the Celtics hope to eventually become, and for six long, grueling games, Boston got an up-close and sometimes painful view of it all. It received a lesson in real-time.

Ime Udoka and the Celtics saw their season come to an end Thursday night against Golden State. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It don’t stop hurting,” center Robert Williams said. “It never stops hurting until we’re back in this position again.”

“What I said to the group is there are levels,” coach Ime Udoka added, “and you can see the difference in Golden State.”

Williams said after the loss, Boston’s locker room was quiet. Udoka added that the scene was emotional.

But as the players took turns at the dais in the bowels of the arena after the loss, the frustration about the missed opportunity seemed to be tinged with appreciation for how far this team has come and optimism about the future.

“At the start of the season, nobody thought we’d be here,” Brown said, “and we were two games away from doing something special.”

In January, the Celtics were 11th in the Eastern Conference, under .500, and no lock to even make the playoffs, much less go on a memorable run such as this one.

And in the playoffs, Boston certainly tempted fate. It survived two elimination games in the semifinals against the Bucks, then went on the road to win a Game 7 in the conference finals against the Heat. But this Golden State team left no room for flaws. Instead, it pounced on them.

Al Horford winces as the final minutes on the clock wind down Thursday night at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“The Warriors were on a different level,” forward Al Horford said. “It’s something we all have to accept, and we all have to grow.”

It seems like months ago that Boston held 1-0 and 2-1 leads in this series, flipping from slight underdogs to favorites who had ripped homecourt advantage away from these mighty Warriors.

This season ended with the Celtics’ first three-game losing streak since December, a time when a run like this seemed somewhere between implausible and impossible.

Still, there were moments Thursday when it seemed that perhaps this season would get one last game, a Game 7 in San Francisco where any fluky moment could make an upset possible. Boston surged to a 14-2 lead, and the fans here began to believe.

But the Warriors punched back quickly and seized control with a silencing 21-0 run. Golden State led by as many as 22 points midway through the third period and appeared on the verge of completing the romp. Boston responded with one final run, one final stretch that would give this team hope.

A 3-pointer by Brown with 5:34 left in the fourth pulled the Celtics within 86-78. But a 3-pointer by Andrew Wiggins, who blanketed Tatum throughout this series, was followed by a steal by Klay Thompson that led to a Draymond Green layup, and the run was squashed.

“Tough day for Boston,” Brown said. “Tough day for the Celtics. But, I don’t know what to say.”

Brown had 34 points to lead the Celtics, and Al Horford had 19 points and 14 rebounds. It was a forgettable end to a difficult series for Tatum, who had 13 points on 6 of 18 shooting. Boston was undone by 23 turnovers, continuing a troubling trend.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points in the Game 6 loss. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Stephen Curry, the Finals MVP, had 34 points to lead Golden State, which connected on 19 of 46 3-pointers.

“Obviously, very tough to lose and be in this position,” Horford said. “But I’m very proud of our group. I’m very proud of the growth of our group all year. We went from a below .500 team, an average team, to putting it together.”

