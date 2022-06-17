Who’s missing the cut at the US Open? Phil Mickelson is out, and Jordan Spieth is in danger.

With questions surrounding how he would be received in his debut back on American soil since committing to play in the LIV Series, Mickelson was the player to watch heading into the week. Fans welcomed him back and he was well received by the crowds.

The cut, as of 5 p.m., is projected to be 3-over.

BROOKLINE — Phil Mickelson will not make the cut at the 2022 US Open after posting an 11-over par through the first two rounds at The Country Club.

The golf however, wasn’t as friendly.

The Florida native turned 52 on Thursday, but his 8-over 78 round didn’t make much to celebrate. Mickelson imploded on the 6th hole with a 4-putt double-bogey.

On Friday, he was five strokes better, but the 3-under mark was not nearly enough to bring him within the cutline. He got revenge with a birdie on the 6th, but lost his mark with three-straight bogeys on the back nine.

“I missed competing, but I also enjoyed some time away,” Mickelson was short to elaborate on his rounds.

“I enjoyed the week. Wish I had played better,” he said.

What is the cut at the 2022 US Open?

Approximately 60 golfers will make it to the championship rounds and as of 5 p.m. the projected cut is 3-over par.

Notable names who missed the cut

Louis Oosthuizen has been a runner-up in each of the four major championships throughout his career, and his opportunity to break through the 2nd place ceiling won’t be in Brookline.

The 39-year-old of South Africa won’t make the cut with a 6-over par, despite posting a 1-under 69 on Friday. Oosthiuizen is one of two golfers to finish at least one round under par, but not advance.

Tony Finau posted a 2-over 72 on Friday to keep up with world No. 5 Justin Thomas. However, Finau will just miss the cut at 5-over par.

LIV defector Sergio Garcia finished at 4-over, not good enough to play on Saturday because of a difficult Round 1. Mito Pereira, who was in position to win last month’s PGA Championship before he exploded on the final holes, also hit 4-over.

Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open winner, is 4-over. Irishman Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, is also at 4-over.

Cameron Smith, the 2022 Players Championship winner, won’t advance with a 6-over par mark.

Other players who might not make the cut (but are still on the course):

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Cantalay

Locals who missed the cut

New Englanders Fran Quinn, Michael Thorbjornsen and Caleb Manuel will not be golfing this weekend — well, not at TCC, at least.

Quinn, 57, made his mark by being the oldest player to qualify for a US Open since 1982, but his 6-over 76 on Thursday and current 13-over par won’t cut it for the weekend.

Thorbjornsen, Wellesley’s 20-year-old amateur, briefly emulated 1913 champion Francis Ouimet early in the week. But his chance to follow in Ouimet’s footsteps ends Friday. Thorbjornsen shot a 7-over 77 on Thursday and will struggle to make up for that in Round 2.

