Wrist surgery for Anthony Rendon ends another season with Angels short

Interim manager Phil Nevin said Thursday before the Angels began a three-game series at Seattle that Rendon seemed to be doing better and might be available to pinch-hit. Instead, he’ll finish hitting .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist Tuesday’s against the Dodgers and has not played since.

His best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBIs while hitting a career-best .319. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals’ World Series victory over Houston.

Streaks snapped for Braves, Cubs

The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent’s winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves, 1-0, to halt the Braves’ 14-game run.

Rookie Christopher Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since 12 straight losses from last Aug. 5-16. Atlanta’s 14 consecutive wins were their most since their post-1900 record of 15 in 2000.

A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999, ending the Phillies’ skid at 11 and the Brewers’ winning streak at 12.

A.J. Minter (2-1) walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar leading off the eighth, advanced on Andreton Simmons’ sacrifice, stole third without a throw on Minter’s 2-1 pitch in the dirt to Morel, and scored on Morel’s 277-foot fly to center with the wind blowing in. Villar slid home headfirst as Michael Harris II’s throw was slightly up the first-base line.

Chris Martin (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for his first with for the Cubs. Atlanta loaded the bases against David Robertson in the ninth on two walks and a hit batter before Orlando Arcia grounded out. Robertson got his eighth save in 10 chances, completing a two-hitter on a day both teams combined for just five hits.

Bryce Harper, Phillies keep rolling against Washington

Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the skidding Washington Nationals, 5-3, in a D.C. doubleheader opener for their 13th win in 15 games.

Playing a makeup of a game postponed by the lockout on a 91-degree afternoon, Nick Castellanos drove in two runs and scored another for the Phillies, who are 12-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Philadelphia’s 10-game winning streak against the Nationals is its longest against the franchise since 10 in a row against the 1991 Montreal Expos.

Harper raised his average to .323. Castellanos is batting .359 (14 of 39) in his last 11 games and is a .435 hitter (10 of 23) with nine RBIs in six career games at Nationals Park.

Washington has lost six straight, dropping to an NL-worst 23-44. Josh Bell homered for the Nationals, who have lost nine of 11 overall and nine straight home games to the Phillies.

Tylor Megill again lost for Mets, but better news on Escobar

Mets pitcher Tylor Megill won’t throw for four weeks because of a strained right shoulder while infielder Eduardo Escobar rejoined New York after having hospital tests for an unspecified “non-workplace event.” Megill was put on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after he left Thursday’s game against Milwaukee after 3⅓ innings — his first start in four weeks. The NL East leaders already had aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out with injuries. New York manager Buck Showalter said Escobar was available off the bench for the series opener against Miami and likely would be back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. He again declared he couldn’t discuss the symptoms that sent Escobar to the hospital with or any potential diagnosis, but there were multiple reports that Escobar had issues with his vision and dizziness . . . Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers, were placed on the injured for unspecified reasons . . . Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record. Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500. Teams lead, 8-3, with just three cases pending. One of those is Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, who had his hearing with the Marlins on Friday, asking for $3.1 million while the club argued for $2.45 million. Stallings hit .246 last year with career bests of eight homers and 53 RBIs, earning $1.3 million.