Black Bostonians celebrate Juneteenth with barbecue in Franklin Park

“This is our celebration, as opposed to July 4,” she said.

Muriel Leonard, 72, of Mattapan, has been honoring that history in Franklin Park for more than a decade, long before most of the country recognized the significance of Juneteenth.

The scents of barbecue and the sounds of DJs wafted through Franklin Park Saturday as hundreds of Black Bostonians gathered with family and friends to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Among Black Americans, Boston has long been famous for how its residents commemorate Juneteenth. In fact, Leonard said she once heard the festivities in Franklin Park referred to as “the best celebration in the country.”

The event — which sprawls across the Shattuck Picnic Grove — is also a celebration of the community of Roxbury, and is referred to as Roxbury Homecoming. The celebration has been held every summer since the late 1990s.

Crystal Huggins prepares a fried porgies for a customer during a Juneteenth celebration at Franklin Park in Boston on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In the past, the picnic was hosted by the Roxbury Homecoming Committee — a coalition of residents who wanted to honor their neighborhood. Now, though, they are ready to pass the torch, and other organizations from around Boston are stepping up to take over the treasured tradition.

“As the members of the Roxbury Homecoming Committee have become our elders and are looking for others to come carry the torch, a couple of organizations came together to make sure that this happened this year,” said Sheena Collier, the president and CEO of Boston While Black.

Saturday’s Roxbury Homecoming was co-hosted by Boston While Black, the Boston NAACP, the Greater Boston National Pan-Hellenic Council, The Partnership Inc., and the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts — all of which are Black-led, said Collier.

“We wanted to make sure that this was something that continued, and that we’re paying homage to the Roxbury Homecoming Committee, who has done this for the last couple decades, with their own resources and with their own time,” she said.

Pratt Wiley, the president and CEO of The Partnership Inc., said it was a “privilege” for his organization to become involved in the commemoration of Juneteenth. To him, it is “the most American of all the holidays.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — two months after the end of the Civil War, and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — when soldiers in the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to share the news that slaves were now free. Juneteenth was recognized as a state holiday in Massachusetts in 2020 and became a federal holiday in 2021.

The celebration was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19, although some still gathered in Franklin Park for an unofficial observance.

Leonard said she was worried that after Juneteenth became “official,” the community’s celebration might “lose its flair” and become more about politicking than picnicking. But as she surveyed the clamorous crowd Saturday afternoon — a few families feasting on barbecue, others bopping to the beat — she said she felt “glad to be back.”

Representative Ayanna Pressley also joined the festivities, telling organizers that their efforts were “epic.”

“My family and I have celebrated and observed Juneteenth for decades, but now that it is a federally recognized holiday, it just adds that much more significance to it,” she said in an interview. “It’s an important prompt to remind ourselves of our history — an unjust and painful history — but also to give ourselves permission, not only to be unapologetically Black, but to center Black joy, and Black healing, and to celebrate Black culture, and Black excellence, and Black genius, and Black creatives.

“It’s just a big family reunion, and we just look forward to it every year. I’m just glad to be in community, and now I have to go and do the Wobble,” said Pressley, darting through the crowd toward the dancers and DJ.

Representative Ayanna Pressley (center) picked up some dance moves from Kristi Scott (left) during the Roxbury Homecoming and Juneteenth celebration at Franklin Park. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Tonya Ward, of Dorchester, who has been coming to Roxbury Homecoming for more than a decade, said she thought the celebration seemed somewhat smaller than in the past, which she said she prefers, since it feels more relaxed.

“I appreciate having this atmosphere of African Americans just coming together and enjoying each other,” she said. “I prayed for this — that today would be a beautiful day, and everybody would enjoy themselves.”

As she sat in the sun beside her sister, with her 6-month-old granddaughter on her lap, Ward said she felt that those prayers had been answered.

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.