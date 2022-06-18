Bullets strike multiple vehicles, building in Cambridge shootout; two Boston men arrested, police say

Two Boston men were arrested following a shootout in a neighborhood just north of Kendall Square in Cambridge Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Hurley and Charles streets about 12:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots, Cambridge police said on Twitter.

No injuries have been reported, but at least four vehicles and one building on Hurley Street were struck by gunfire, police said. Investigators recovered nearly 20 shell casings from the scene, police said.