Car crashes into Falmouth building, two injured

Their conditions were not known Saturday evening.

One person was flown to a hospital by MedFlight, and a second person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, fire Capt. Scott Starbard said.

A car struck a building attached to a popular Falmouth clam shack, injuring two people, early Saturday morning, according to a fire official and the business owner.

Emergency crews responded at 12:44 a.m. to a report of the crash at 227 Clinton Ave., Starbard said.

The address is for Jim’s Clam Shack, located in downtown, near the harbor. The car did not hit the restaurant, which remains open for business, owner Jim Murray said.

The car struck vacant space in a building connected to the restaurant, he said. That space is where Murray plans to open a t-shirt shop, he said.

There was significant damage to the building, Murray said. This isn’t the first time a vehicle has crashed into the building.

“I’m in my 4th year here and this is the second major hit in nearly the same spot,” Murray said in a follow-up e-mail.

The building sustained significant damage, Starbard said. A building inspector was called.

