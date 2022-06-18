Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in West Newbury

A four-alarm fire tore through a garage attached to a home in West Newbury Saturday night as firefighters dealt with “extreme challenges” getting water to douse the blaze, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 17 Brown Lane at 6:47 p.m., West Newbury fire said in a statement. There was heavy fire coming from the garage when firefighters arrived. A second and third alarm were quickly called “due to the intensity of the fire but also because of the need for additional tankers to provide water for firefighting efforts,” the statement said.

A fourth alarm was later called to provide additional support, the statement said.