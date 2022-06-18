Help wanted: Apply to be a lighthouse keeper on a ‘semi-remote island’ off the coast of Massachusetts

The lighthouse, which is located on Bakers Island in Salem Sound, needs a couple volunteers to serve as caretakers and maintain the property from approximately mid-May to mid-September 2023.

The position will be available next summer at Bakers Island Light Station off the coast of Salem.

It’s a seasonal volunteer position, and lodging is provided. The keepers will live on the island and be responsible for mowing the lawn, maintaining trails, greeting visitors, and managing overnight campers and guests.

The opportunity is becoming available because the current lighthouse keepers have decided to move on after this season.

Tara Flanagan, 58, and her husband, Brian, have served as volunteer keepers for the past five summers.

“We fell absolutely head over heels with this island,” she said in a telephone interview.

Flanagan said they’ve loved the experience of being lighthouse keepers, but they really want to spend next summer on their sailboat, so they hope to find someone to take over their duties.

Flanagan wrote about the opening on Facebook, describing it as a “unique caretaking and hospitality opportunity available for a volunteer couple ... on a semi-remote island near Salem.”

“Caretaking duties include mowing, trail upkeep, property maintenance, simple carpentry & painting,” the post said. “Hospitality duties include greeting day-time visitors and managing weekend overnight visitors and campers. ... Handyman skills needed. Familiarity with ocean boating required. Lodging provided in spacious Keeper House, and exclusive use of powerboat for trips to mainland.”

In the Facebook post, Flanagan noted that visiting the lighthouse this season is “highly recommended” and “prospective couples will have the opportunity to reside in the Keeper’s House this September.”

Flanagan said being a lighthouse keeper is an “all-encompassing position” that is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to interacting with the public and working with other volunteers, their main responsibility is “just making the place look beautiful,” she said.

Brian and Tara Flanagan have served as volunteer lighthouse keepers at Bakers Island Light Station for the past five summers. Tara Flanagan

And that takes a lot of work. The light station occupies 10 acres in the northwest quadrant of the island, according to the Bakers Island Light Station’s website.

Flanagan said it takes her and her husband two days to cut all the grass and maintain the trails.

“There’s always something that needs to be repaired,” she said.

Those interested in applying for the lightkeeper position should contact Essex Heritage, which is the nonprofit organization that operates and maintains the light station. Visit www.essexheritage.org/bakers for more information. Prospective candidates should state their qualifications and experience and send their resumes to RyanC@essexheritage.org.





