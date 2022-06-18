On Juneteenth, making sure all Rhode Islanders know their history

Stokes had started volunteering for God’s Little Acre, the oldest cemetery in the country for enslaved and free Africans. The community of people buried in this cemetery and the legacies they’d left had much to teach about how people of African heritage survived during slavery and began to thrive. The ancestors of her husband are buried in these grounds.

PROVIDENCE — Theresa Guzman Stokes recalls the moment years ago when she realized how little she’d been taught about the history of Black people in the United States.

It was here that she learned for the first time about the North’s culpability in slavery, and how her new hometown of Newport had played a pivotal role in the transatlantic slave trade.

“When I think back, that’s when it became real for me, ‘That’s right, the North did have slaves,” said Stokes, the managing director of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, and who founded the historic consulting firm 1696 Heritage Group with her husband, Keith Stokes. “I think it’s something that continues to surprise people. We are not taught from the Black perspective. We are taught from the textbooks.”

Now, the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society is designing a curriculum that will begin to launch this fall to ensure that all of Rhode Island’s schoolchildren understand the history of Africans in this country, from their tragedies to their triumphs.

“Black families who have always lived in Rhode Island — they knew it,” said Stokes, who grew up in California and Guatemala before her service in the US Navy brought her to Newport. “But go back to how history was taught, and it’s like it was scrubbed clean, and if you aren’t getting it from the other perspective, how are you going to know?”

The George Downing Family

That’s why Stokes and other advocates pressed legislators to require Rhode Island public schools teach a comprehensive African history and heritage curriculum, developed by Rhode Island historical and academic institutions. Not just an elective course, but studies genuinely included in classrooms, from kindergarten through 12th grade, and accessible for teachers in any subject.

In July 2021, Governor Dan McKee signed the legislation into law at the Old Brick Schoolhouse, which was the first school for African heritage children fully supported by the city of Providence.

“The inclusion of African heritage and history in Rhode Island curricula is long overdue,” McKee said at the time, as he thanked Guzman Stokes and sponsors state Representative Anastasia Williams and Senator Tiara Mack for their advocacy. “I hope that Rhode Island will lead the nation in the effort to educate our young people on a full scope of history, including teaching students about events that took place right where they live.”

The work got a major boost last month with $500,000 in federal funding secured by US Senator Jack Reed to establish a permanent home for the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society’s “Creative Survival Collection” at Rhode Island College. The partnership will preserve the collection’s 2,600 cubic feet of documents, manuscripts, photographs, framed portraits, textiles, ethnographic artifacts, art, and other historical objects related to the life of people of color in Rhode Island, from the colonial period to modern times.

Black Rhode Islanders during the Gilded Age. Rhode Island Black Heritage Soci

“It is fitting that this collection has found a home at the college that has opened the doors of opportunity to generations of Rhode Islanders — a college that throughout its history has focused on preparing future educators,” Reed said at a news conference announcing the funding. “It is essential that the federal government continue to be a partner in these efforts — through projects like this one and through our key cultural agencies, like the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.”

The Papitto Opportunity Connection, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people of color, also gave a three-year grant to support building and developing the Creative Survival learning portal.

Rev. William Reed and his family, circa 1910. Rhode Island Black Heritage Soci

Stokes said the curriculum for high school students will launch this fall, followed by a five-year build of the curriculum and learning portal for middle school and elementary school students. The web portal will be accessible for teachers and students, including those who home school, and will include teacher workshops, ideas for lesson plans, access to the collection, artwork, videos and documents.

The lessons about history will be age-appropriate, Stokes said. Students in high school and middle school will learn about primary sources of history and be able to research them. While slavery wouldn’t be an appropriate topic for elementary students, Stokes said, the younger children will learn about achievements and through visual storytelling.

The curriculum will begin with the arrival of Africans in colonial life and move forward through the ages, looking at the history of America through the lens of African heritage. “We want to have the entire African diaspora,” Stokes said. “Rhode Island has such a rich history, and connections to the rest of the diaspora — a large Haitian community, a Dominican community, Puerto Rican community, and the African Alliance.”

This history is for all children, not just Black children, she said.

“If your kids are American, they need to know it, it’s a part of American history, and I think we have a better understanding of America if we understand how we came together,” Stokes said. “We are a country of multiple nations. ... Maybe we’d be more understanding if we all knew our history.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.