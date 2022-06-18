Manchester, NH, Pride event resumes after police investigate suspicious vehicle

An LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Manchester, N.H., was delayed Saturday morning as police cleared the area and investigated a suspicious vehicle for explosives, authorities said.

An explosives detection K9 from the Manchester Police Department alerted officers to an unattended vehicle in Arms Park at about 8:35 a.m. as vendors and organizers were preparing for the Queen City Pride Festival, Manchester police said in a statement. The festival was set to kick off with a parade at 10 a.m.

The area was evacuated and members of the New Hampshire State Police bomb unit responded to the scene, the statement said. The vehicle police were investigating appeared to be a white box truck, according to WMUR-TV.