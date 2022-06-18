New father to celebrate first Father’s Day in hospital with preemie born at 25 weeks

The baby girl was born March 26 during her mother’s 25th week of pregnancy. She weighed just over a pound.

Brianand Kristen Sardini didn’t expect to become parents in time to mark Mother’s Day and Father’s Day this year. Their first baby was due on July 4.

On Sunday, the family will mark Brian Sardini’s first Father’s Day with Aila in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“It’s the best Father’s Day gift in the world,” he said Saturday. “I’ve always wanted to be a dad and wouldn’t change anything because Aila’s perfect.”

During her three months in the unit, Aila has made tremendous strides, her parents said. The ventilator and continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP machine that Aila once used for breathing are history. A crib has replaced the isolette where she once spent most of her time. She’s tried out breastfeeding and started wearing clothes from the Preemie Store, which sells “micro” sizes for babies who weigh between 1 and 3 pounds.

On Friday night, Aila tipped the scales at just over 4 pounds. She has a collection of colorful, hand-knitted octopuses, which are used in hospitals to comfort premature babies.

What’s more, her parents have already read her the first four books in the “Harry Potter” series and are now halfway through reading her the fifth book, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

“We started reading her ‘Harry Potter’ when she was, I think, 3 days old,” said Kristen.

Dr. Elisa Abdulhayoglu, the NICU’s medical director, said she was in the room when Aila was born and watched Brian meet his daughter.

“He bent down, looked at his beautiful little girl, and he said, ‘Yup. I’m a daddy’s girl for sure,’” she said. “It was an absolutely beautiful, beautiful moment.”

Good thing beautiful moments don’t require planning. Four days before Aila was born, Kristen said she had an uneventful appointment with her obstetrician. On the following day, the couple, both 27, planned to go to work and turn in a down payment for their new home in Medway.

But that day, they also went to an ultrasound appointment, and got some troubling news. Kristen had pre-eclampsia and needed to be admitted to the hospital for monitoring. Her routine checkup from the day before was suddenly ancient history.

“I had a totally normal OB appointment. My blood pressure was like 112 over 79. Completely normal. No red flags. Nothing wrong,” she said. “Within 24 hours, I was being sent to the Brigham. That’s how quickly this stuff can happen. And it’s really crazy.”

Kristen credits her husband with getting her through the Cesarean section birth.

“He just really helped me stay calm, and just like he said, focus on the task at hand and just take one thing at a time, and not let myself get lost in in mumbo jumbo of everything,” she said.

Before the birth, the couple said they were warned that their daughter wasn’t likely to cry or move when she was born and they wouldn’t have a chance to cut her umbilical cord.

Once again, Aila had something else in mind. She entered the world kicking, waving, and “crying at the top of her lungs,” her parents said. Brian also got to cut the umbilical cord.

“People say that when you see your child for the first time, it’s just an instant, instant bond and your whole life kind of changes,” Brian said. “As cliché as it sounds, it really is what happens.”

At a gestational age of 25 weeks, Abdulhayoglu said Aila is considered young by preterm standards. The majority of preterm babies born in the United States have reached a gestational age of at least 32 weeks, she said. The Brigham’s NICU cares for preterm babies as young as 22 weeks gestation, though, according to Abdulhayoglu.

In the long-term, she said outcomes are “excellent” for babies born at 25 weeks gestation.

“Parents are the true champions for these tiny, preterm babies, and her parents are amazing,” Abdulhayoglu said. “They’re there every day.”

The couple said they don’t know when Aila will be ready to leave the hospital, but they hope to take her home next month.

On Sunday, the couple said they plan to spend most of the day at the hospital with Aila, reading and snuggling. They heaped praise on the nurses, doctors, social workers, and other Brigham employees who have assisted them during Aila’s hospitalization.

Aila shares a room overlooking a courtyard with six other babies and decorated by her nurses with photographs of her and prints of her feet positioned to look like butterfly wings.

On Mother’s Day, Kristen said her daughter’s nurses gave her a mug that read, “Mom,” with Aila’s handprint in the spot for the letter O.

Kristen said she wants her husband to enjoy his first Father’s Day with their daughter.

“I hope that he just has the best day possible,” she said. “He has 100 percent earned it.”

