One man rescued, another missing after falling off boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2022, 32 minutes ago

Crews are searching for a man in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after he and another man fell from their boat on Saturday, officials said.

Worcester police were called to the lake shortly before 6 p.m. and pulled one of the men from the water, a Worcester police spokesman said. Information about the man’s condition was not immediately available.

A search for the second man was still ongoing as of about 7:50 p.m., police said. The Worcester Fire Department and State Police also responded to assist in the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

