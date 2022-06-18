One man rescued, another missing after falling off boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

Crews are searching for a man in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after he and another man fell from their boat on Saturday, officials said.
Worcester police were called to the lake shortly before 6 p.m. and pulled one of the men from the water, a Worcester police spokesman said. Information about the man’s condition was not immediately available.
A search for the second man was still ongoing as of about 7:50 p.m., police said. The Worcester Fire Department and State Police also responded to assist in the search.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
