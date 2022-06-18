‘Our work is just beginning’: As Roe teeters, Mass. abortion opponents aim to change minds

Adams, a homemaker from Agawam, is part of a minority of Massachusetts residents who favor total or near-total bans on abortion. Like many other antiabortion residents, she believes the issue is among the most pressing human rights causes of our time. She has also grown used to losing. Even at a moment when the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Adams and her fellow travelers have little hope of banning abortion in Massachusetts, a reliably blue state where strong majorities favor keeping abortion legal.

She was standing on the sidewalk outside a Planned Parenthood on Thursday holding a homemade sign that said “Choose Life.” As the car passed, she withdrew a small object from her pocket and opened her hand to reveal a pink figurine of a curled-up fetus. It looked like a tiny, oddly proportioned baby. “That’s at about 10 weeks,” she said. “Some people really don’t know.”

SPRINGFIELD — “I always wonder. Do they know the facts?” Maggie Adams said as yet another driver rolled by shaking his head in disapproval.

Abortion opponent Maggie Adams held a sign as she stood at the entrance to the parking lot of Planned Parenthood in Springfield. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“If Roe is overturned, nothing happens here,” said Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, the state’s leading antiabortion group. So her group and its allies will have to redouble their efforts to stop abortions by changing minds, she said. “Our work is just beginning.”

Outside Planned Parenthood, Adams said that was her goal. Most weekdays, anywhere from one to a handful of antiabortion activists show up to hold signs and hand out pamphlets to anyone who will take them. They get some friendly honks and waves and the occasional profanity-laced insult or “one-fingered salute,” said Adams’s husband, Jerry, who had also come along. But they’re sure it’s worth the trouble. There have been “some saves,” Maggie Adams said, referring to women who have decided against an abortion after encountering the activists.

Adams started doing regular “stand outs” — that’s what she and her comrades call this form of advocacy — at Springfield’s Planned Parenthood after her daughter, Veronica, walked through the facility’s doors herself. She was 16, pregnant, and terrified, Veronica Adams said in an interview. She was pro-choice at the time, she said, and she wanted to talk about her options, including abortion. But she found her session with a Planned Parenthood staff member off-putting.

“Instead of giving me options, she was very pushy on the abortion issue,” Veronica Adams said. “She said I wouldn’t be able to go to college if I went through with this pregnancy.” Eventually, Adams said, she walked out. (A Planned Parenthood spokesperson said that the organization could not speak specifically about any patient, but that “staff at our health centers work hard to ensure patients have accurate information about all pregnancy options — including adoption, abortion, and parenting.”)

At home, Veronica Adams watched a video from the antiabortion group Live Action showing a former abortion doctor turned antiabortion activist, describing the procedure. “That totally opened my eyes,” she said. “When it’s talked about in school, it’s always a clump of cells.” Now she sees things differently. “The baby” — in utero — “has its own DNA, its own blood type,” she said. “It is its own person.”

Veronica Adams went through with the pregnancy; her son, Myles, is now 2. After his birth, she received support from a local pregnancy care center, an antiabortion organization that helps pregnant women and mothers. Adams said the center gave her a stroller, a high chair, and diapers and continues to provide her pull-ups and children’s clothes. “They’re all about helping people,” she said. She also received free prenatal care and ongoing medical care from Clearway Clinic, an antiabortion organization.

Veronica Adams read to her son. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The experience has changed her. “I’m definitely part of the pro-life movement,” she said.

Veronica Adams’s is the kind of story antiabortion activists want to replicate — and amplify. (Live Action later produced a video about Adams.) Stories like hers help to dispel what Matthew Malec, a Boston College student, describes as the myth that “we’re just pro-birth, not pro-life.” Maloney Flynn, the Massachusetts Citizens for Life head, said that when it comes to policy, focusing on parents and children — rather than the seemingly unachievable goal of an abortion ban — gives her a better chance of finding common ground with liberals who support abortion rights.

“Senator [Elizabeth] Warren advocated for universal child care. Her opponents, members of the Republican Party, haven’t really stepped up and supported or advocated for that,” she said. “And I think that is something that should be looked at.” Maloney Flynn sees increased funding for child care as a pro-family, antiabortion policy, something that could “reduce the number of abortions, increase the number of adoptions,” she said.

Maloney Flynn worries, though, that the potential for meaningful dialogue between the two sides, which has always been difficult, has become even more challenging since the 2016 presidential election. “There was such a fear that the administration that was elected in that contest would move to ban abortion,” she said. Since then, she said, abortion opponents in Massachusetts have faced “an increasingly vocal, hostile majority that seeks to use any means possible to silence us.”

In 2019 during an antiabortion event on Boston Common, Maloney Flynn said, counterprotesters shouted her down as she tried to speak. They were “screaming,” she said. “They weren’t even verbalizing any words. They were just screaming in order that my words would be drowned out.”

At BC, members of the Students for Life group said classmates sometimes heckle them and vandalize their displays. “We would frequently get hate or have our posters torn down,” said a recent graduate, Opal, who didn’t want her last name used while discussing a contentious issue. Malec said that the group once planted flags on a campus lawn to memorialize aborted fetuses. Then group members took shifts sitting near the lawn to repair expected damage from vandalism. During his shift, Malec said, a “steady stream” of students ripped up the flags as they walked by.

Veronica Adams said she has faced some blowback on social media and in real life over her pregnancy and her views. Once during her pregnancy, she said, a boy sitting behind her in a high school class said, loudly enough for her to hear, “I hope she has a miscarriage.” Adams later dropped out and finished her high school degree online, in part, she said, because of bullying. She is now taking classes at Springfield Technical College online.

In general, many Massachusetts abortion opponents feel they don’t get a fair shake in the public square. Bill Cotter, a board member of the Catholic Action League, said that in media coverage, including in the Globe, “It seems to me that there is an implicit assumption that the pro-abortion position is the position of enlightenment and civil rights and compassion, whereas the pro-life position is the position of bigotry and backwardness.”

Maggie Adams and her husband, Jerry, prayed at the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Springfield. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts antiabortion movement skews Catholic and conservative. But there is some ideological diversity within the ranks. “I am pro-life because I believe in the science,” said Brian Keaney, a Catholic Democrat. He believes that biology shows that life begins at conception. “But I’m also a Democrat because I believe society has a responsibility to help the least among us. To me, those two ideas aren’t in conflict. They go together hand in glove.”

Gabriela Twaalfhoven, a teacher in Lawrence, is a member of a group called Democrats for Life. She said that at her church, All Saints Parish in Haverhill, where, she said, Spanish-speaking immigrants make up a majority of the congregation, her political stance — antiabortion but otherwise mostly liberal — doesn’t stand out. “Within the Catholic immigrant community,” she said, “people hope for immigration reform and help for the poor, but often they are against abortion.” Twaalfhoven emigrated from Brazil at age 13.

Among conservative abortion opponents in the state,there is a schism on the Donald Trump question. Cotter, who was initially skeptical of the sincerity of Trump’s antiabortion views, voted for him and then was pleased to discover “that he was very strong on the whole range of issues,” he said. Maloney Flynn abstained from the past two presidential elections, feeling unable to vote for either Trump or an abortion rights–supporting Democrat. Malec, the BC student, also abstained. “I just can’t believe Trump became the leader of the quote unquote Christian party,” he said.

At Planned Parenthood on Thursday, a man stopped his SUV not far from Maggie Adams and rolled down his window. “I want to make sure I understand,” he said. “You folks are in favor of forcing women to have children against their will?”

“We’re not in favor of forcing women to have children against their will,” Adams said.

“Sure you are,” said the man, who identified himself to a reporter as Daniel Czitrom, a Mount Holyoke College history professor. “That is your policy.”

Maggie Adams listened to passing motorist Daniel Czitrom at the entrance to the parking lot for Planned Parenthood in Springfield. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“The bottom line is it’s an innocent life,” Adams said. “It’s the greatest human rights issue in our time.”

“You’re ridiculous,” Czitrom said, and the debate devolved from there.

“If you believe a fetus is a human,” he said, after they had exchanged a few more parries, “I guess we ought to count them in the census. We ought to have them pay taxes.”

“Does a 2-year-old pay taxes?” Adams responded.

No minds were changed.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.