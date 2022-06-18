PrideFest and Parade return to Providence for 2022

Downtown Providence geared up for another weekend of fun and festivities, as the city came together on Saturday to celebrate PrideFest for the first time since 2019. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend the event.
The event is considered one of the largest LGBTQIA+ marketplaces in New England, featuring more than 200 vendors, exhibitors, and non-profit organizations. A full-service beer, wine, and spirits garden was set up along South Water Street, where guests settled in to watch a full day of performances before taking in the Illuminated Night Parade.
US Congressman David Cicilline, state Senator Tiara Mack, Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and others turned out for the event, which had been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone, but it’s been particularly difficult years for members of our community,” Cicilline said. “There are anti-LGBTQ+ legislations being introduced all across this country in state legislatures. We’re fighting hard. I introduced the Equality Act that will ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in all areas of life. We passed it out of the House. It’s stuck in the Senate.”
“We all have to continue to demand to live in a country where we can live life free of discrimination of any kind,” he said as the crowd cheered.
Festival goers were more than ready for the illuminated parade, which was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. By 7 p.m., crowds lined both sides of the streets along the parade route. Bubbles were being blown, the Stable’s block party was in full swing, rainbow flags were waiving and some stopped to add more glitter to their faces.
Here’s what the scene was like on Saturday.
While the rest of downtown is fairly quiet (for now) the Rhode Island Pride Fest is buzzing by the Pedestrian Bridge.@Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/T9d5RCUrmf— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Long lines for food trucks like Frisky Fries, Ming’s Asian Street Food, Hometown (Poke), and Blount’s Clam Shack.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Green Line Apothecary is also here serving from their mobile soda fountain at RI Pride Fest. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/ZcrYhdi85s
It should be noted that Haus of Codec, Providence’s first emergency shelter for LGBTQIA+ youth, is boycotting the Pride event.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Here’s why: https://t.co/SuCBq6A8si
Jackie Collins, who also performed at the Dark Lady after midnight last night, just sang at R.I. Pride Fest. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/psDELOwwWA— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
.@davidcicilline here at Rhode Island Pride Fest, talking about equality across the country.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Give it a listen here: @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/ORvq07nMBc
“Every issue is a queer issue.”— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
-@MackDistrict6 pic.twitter.com/OFcdsIrNco
.@DebRuggiero4LG speaking here at Rhode Island Pride Fest at the Pedestrian Bridge in Providence. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/1m0yfQ7a6n— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Rodney Davis, the president of Rhode Island Pride, sang a passionate tribute song to the late Chris Harris — the “King of Clubs” — during PrideFest this afternoon.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Harris died in early 2019 from cancer.
Harris co-owned EGO here in Providence and clubs in Boston. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/3WeRhHm7bX
Washington Street in Providence right now, gearing up for the illuminated Pride Parade for the first time since 2019. @globe_ri pic.twitter.com/vtlwlN6cv8— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
Everyone behind me is grabbing another round (or two) before the parade begins. pic.twitter.com/jqotjGFAnK— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
.@ProvidenceRIPD Chief Clements just walked by the Stable’s block party where a few people cheered “chief” for him. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/fqYaJQRENI— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 18, 2022
The parade has started. Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Mayos right behind their float. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/c9xiSwoQAw— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
While other politicians just march, @davidcicilline is literally zigzagging from one end of the parade to the next. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/ykZVC5thNM— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
Cutie marchers alert in this video: @KatherineHyp and @AndyMacMannis with their little guy. pic.twitter.com/ikQmPOYPBx— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
Another round of big cheers for @gonzaloque’s crew here. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/0GimJVY77E— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
I might be more interested in actually getting a car if it was decorated like that. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/hHbSthngos— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
Incredible light show during this part of the parade. @globe_RI pic.twitter.com/KfmYJ3UWlI— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
Some kiddos with Project Weber Renew exciting the crowd with flips. @globe_ri pic.twitter.com/rFj7cZpt4j— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
The group representing Classical High School here in Providence just got a lot of big cheers. @globe_ri pic.twitter.com/ICedFDloep— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
EGO’s parade float was the most exciting. It literally bounced up and down because of all the dancers. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/U9a1aYBO62— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
And now everyone has just joined into the parade. Now the after parties begin. @globe_ri pic.twitter.com/no1Z7iQBaS— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 19, 2022
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.