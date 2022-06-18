PrideFest and Parade return to Providence for 2022

US Congressman David Cicilline, state Senator Tiara Mack, Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and others turned out for the event, which had been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is considered one of the largest LGBTQIA+ marketplaces in New England, featuring more than 200 vendors, exhibitors, and non-profit organizations. A full-service beer, wine, and spirits garden was set up along South Water Street, where guests settled in to watch a full day of performances before taking in the Illuminated Night Parade.

Downtown Providence geared up for another weekend of fun and festivities, as the city came together on Saturday to celebrate PrideFest for the first time since 2019. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend the event.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone, but it’s been particularly difficult years for members of our community,” Cicilline said. “There are anti-LGBTQ+ legislations being introduced all across this country in state legislatures. We’re fighting hard. I introduced the Equality Act that will ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in all areas of life. We passed it out of the House. It’s stuck in the Senate.”

“We all have to continue to demand to live in a country where we can live life free of discrimination of any kind,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Festival goers were more than ready for the illuminated parade, which was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. By 7 p.m., crowds lined both sides of the streets along the parade route. Bubbles were being blown, the Stable’s block party was in full swing, rainbow flags were waiving and some stopped to add more glitter to their faces.

