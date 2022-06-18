Retired Townsend officer charged with accosting woman at local business

A retired Townsend police officer was arrested Friday after allegedly accosting a woman at a business, then impersonating a police officer in an attempt to prevent her from reporting the incident, according to police.

Officers received a report on Wednesday from an employee at the business that said Thaddeus Rochette, 60, had allegedly made numerous statements that were sexually inappropriate and offered the woman cash in exchange for sexual acts during a conversation inside the business, Townsend police said in a statement.

Rochette was charged with witness intimidation, accosting and annoying, impersonating a police officer, and (soliciting) sexual conduct for a fee, according to the release. Rochette claimed to be a Townsend police officer and threatened the woman with legal ramifications if she reported the incident, police said.