Two escape fire on 72-foot yacht in New Hampshire, Coast Guard says

Two people escaped with the help of a good samaritan after a large fire broke out on a 72-foot yacht near New Castle, N.H., on Saturday, the US Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard shared a picture of the burning vessel on Twitter shortly after 5:30 p.m. and said the fire was still burning. The image showed the boat engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke billowing into the blue sky.

The vessel was on the Piscataqua River when the fire broke out, the Coast Guard said. New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the Portsmouth Fire Department also responded to the fire, the Coast Guard said.