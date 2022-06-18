Philadelphia firefighter dies in building collapse

The building inspector, who was released, was from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections. The others were in stable condition, Craig Murphy, a deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said Saturday morning.

Those five were rescued and taken to the hospital, the department said. But a 27-year veteran of the department was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said.

PHILADELPHIA — A pizzeria collapsed in Philadelphia early Saturday, killing one firefighter and trapping four firefighters and a building inspector, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The building collapsed shortly before 3:30 a.m. after a fire call that came in a little before 2 a.m., according to Murphy. The building housed Star Pizza Fish and Chicken, in the Fairhill section of north Philadelphia, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood about 3 miles north of downtown that is dominated by two- and three-story row houses.

The “total collapse” occurred after the fire was put out, Murphy said. Although it was unclear exactly what caused the collapse, he said “the building was affected by fire.” An official from the Department of Licenses and Inspections at the scene declined to comment.

One firefighter had jumped from the building to escape, Murphy said. He added that during the rescue, emergency workers were able to communicate with those who were trapped, including by tapping on debris.

By late morning Saturday, after the rescues, the scene was busy with police, firefighters and officials from Philadelphia Gas Works and the Department of Licenses and Inspections. Workers were beginning to load debris into trucks, but the intersection of Third Street and West Indiana Avenue remained blocked by rubble.

Elliott Lopez, who lives nearby, said that he was at the restaurant about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He said he was alerted to the fire and subsequent collapse of the building by a phone call from his brother, who had seen a report of the incident on Facebook.

“I was here last night, bought a pizza, and they’re calling me at 4 o’clock in the morning to say the pizzeria was on fire,” said Lopez, 55, standing a few yards from where the building’s rubble lay in the street. He said he arrived at the scene early Saturday to move a car that he had parked at the intersection and found that it had already been moved by emergency workers.

Rolando Cortes, 55, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1980s and said he and his wife would sometimes order pizza from the shop, said he arrived at the intersection about 7:30 a.m. and found rescuers removing the body of the deceased firefighter.

“They put a flag over him and carried him out on a stretcher,” he said. Twenty minutes later, they brought out another firefighter, who was still alive, he said.

The agencies responding also included the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, energy company PECO and the American Red Cross.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Jim Kenney said he was grieving with the members of the Fire Department and all city government employees “who lost one of our own in the line of duty today.”