Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.

Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police tweeted. A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and no confirmed reports of additional shots fired.