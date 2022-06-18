Poor People’s Campaign marches, rallies in Washington

With gospel music blasting from the stage and a strong breeze blowing, they rallied within sight of the Capitol. It was a crowd with a diverse mix of Black and white, Latino and Asian, young families with babies and retirees, union members and college students. The speakers cycling from the stage addressed an equally large breadth of issues, from environmental concerns to challenges faced by indigenous peoples.

Participants began at Freedom Plaza and marched along Pennsylvania Avenue for the Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington. Some carried signs with messages such as “Homes not drones,” “Let’s smash capitalism together,” and “Reparations not occupation.”

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in downtown Washington, D.C., Saturday for a rally to call attention to poor and low-income people disproportionately affected by a wide range of issues, including those involving health care, housing, gun violence, abortion rights and labor conditions.

The Rev. William Barber speaks to the crowd during the Poor People's Campaign, "Moral March" rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

“We are not an insurrection,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, a North Carolina preacher who is co-chair of the organizing group, the Poor People’s Campaign, a resurgence of the movement organized by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. before his death in 1968.

“But we are a restoration!”

Jessica Foster was among the first to arrive at Freedom Plaza Saturday morning, taking a seat on the marble surface to wait for friends. She recalled a quote from her grandmother: “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

The 32-year-old Annapolis resident got involved after marching in Annapolis in February to draw the attention of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, to poverty issues.

“Being poor is hard,” Foster said. “The homeless are the most vulnerable and at the bottom of the food chain. This march is one of the best ways to bring attention to that issue.”

A sense of urgency propelled Scott Warren, 65, to travel from Lincoln, Calif.

“I think the country is in grave peril,” Warren said. “Democracy is under threat.”

Like Warren, many in the crowd were longtime activists and organizers who have demonstrated for years for a variety of progressive causes, from antiwar platforms to civil rights to police reform. Many expressed the fear than those ideals are under threat.

Barber said leaders have found inspiration in studying the activism of King and other leaders in the civil rights movement. Saturday's event will precede Juneteenth, a day that has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States.

Demonstrators rally during the Poor People's Campaign, "Moral March" on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

This is an urgent moment, Barber said before the event, in which poor and low-income people are disproportionately affected in areas such as health care, housing, gun violence, abortion rights, labor conditions, white supremacy and racism, immigration, the climate crisis and voting restrictions. Inflation is also rising at its fastest pace in four decades, leaving no respite for people who were already struggling to buy groceries, pay for gas or make rent.

Barber has said the movement aims to bring together people across race, ethnicity, religion and region, as King’s work did, to “shift the moral narrative” and mobilize a voting bloc of poor people who can influence policy everywhere from their hometowns to the US Capitol and White House.

Amid the lemon-yellow banners and signs waved Saturday to represent the movement, a group of women stood out in fuchsia.

Cynthia Papermaster, 75, carried a bright pink parasol with the message, “Cut the Pentagon, fund the planet,” while walking her dog, Lucky, also clad in purplish-pink. She’s a coordinator for the San Francisco chapter of Code Pink, a grass-roots organization aiming to end US wars and military spending.

Over her 15 years with the organization, she said, she has found it increasingly difficult to stay hopeful as military spending continues to take money that could go toward affordable housing and health care.

“Weapons are really one of the roots of all this inequality,” she said. Papermaster said that although protests are a great way to show support, real change will come in the voting booths — by electing people to Congress who share her group’s values.

“We need to elect people to Congress because that’s where the federal budgeting decisions are made,” she said. “And as the Poor People’s Campaign says, that budget is a moral document.”

Those who joined the rally represented a variety of groups and causes. On the side of Pennsylvania Avenue, young people who are part of the Party for Socialism & Liberation showed support.

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, demonstrators decorate a mock tank during the Poor People's Campaign, "Moral March" on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

“What Dr. King called the third evil was the fight against militarism, and we’re out here to honor that legacy in that regard,” said Benjamin Zinevich, a 25-year-old member of the party. “We believe that it’s the youth that have the sort of idealism and the power and the ability to make the change that we see that throughout history with civil rights.”

Members of the North Carolina chapter of White Coats for Social and Health Justice, a group of doctors and medical professionals, traveled to the Washington event to lend their support.

“Poverty is a public health problem,” said Howard Eisenson, a doctor from Durham, N.C. “The problem with physicians is too often we stick to our exam rooms and operating theaters and don’t get out and support organizations fighting for affordable housing, qualify education, environmental Justice and other platforms.”

At one point, the crowd cheered as the speaker on stage spoke about the fight to end homelessness. In the midst of the massive gathering, Walter Hales gripped his sign as the wind picked up.

Hales, 71, from Pittsburgh, joined the Poor People's Campaign last September and is also part of the Black Political Empowerment Project. He believes advocating for those in poverty is the most prevalent issue of the day.

“It’s an intersectional issue that energizes racism and causes families to fall apart,” Hales said. “But it affects education and hurts those who can’t participate in a democracy.”

Those gathering Saturday, Barber said previously, represent the 140 million people who are poor and low-income, according to the organization's analysis of the census's supplemental poverty measure. His group held a memorial service Friday night at the Lincoln Memorial to mourn the more than 1 million Americans who have died of covid-19.

Barber's organization is advocating for what he calls a Third Reconstruction, an agenda that includes changing the poverty measure to reflect current costs of living, providing paid family and medical leave for all workers, ending all evictions, and raising the minimum wage.

This revival of the Poor People's Campaign, focusing on how some of the most pressing issues of today affect the poorest Americans, has organized protests in the nation's capital for years.

Organizers launched 40 days of protest and civil disobedience across the country leading up to a 2018 rally on the Mall to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of “Resurrection City,” when thousands of people camped out on the Mall in 1968 to fight poverty.

Barber also has spoken at the annual March on Washington, to honor King's historic demonstration. He was arrested alongside the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson outside the Capitol last summer while at a protest demanding that Congress to end the filibuster, protect voting rights and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“We know the problem is the lack of political and moral will. This is a redemptive movement, rooted deeply in love and justice and truth. Saturday is not a day; it is not just a march; it is a declaration,” Barber said. “We won’t be silenced, and we won’t be unseen anymore.”

Mary Anne Perrone came from Michigan to rally on Saturday. She said the climate crisis was foremost on her mind, but she sees many issues people marched for as “connected.” And while she said she’s seen strong action her her home state, she said more needs to be done on the national level to help people “on the margins of society.”

“There’s a lot than can be done and a lot than can be undone,” Perrone said, “but I believe this campaign’s consciousness is growing and unstoppable.”