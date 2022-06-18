Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, June 18-24

The award-winning documentary “City As Canvas” introduces street artists from all over Boston and the world. The film’s focus includes Central Square in Cambridge as well as murals from communities throughout Greater Boston. Following the screening, director Weiying Olivia Huang and artist Jeremy “Sobek” Harrison will discuss the making of the film, public art, and the street art community.

“The Emancipator Presents: A Juneteenth Celebration”

Slade’s Bar & Grill, 5 p.m., in-person

Local artists and educators present a free multimedia community event centered around themes of freedom, emancipation, and resistance.

Monday, June 20

“AGNI’s 50 Years: Editor-at-large Julia Brown with Sara Majka”

AGNI at Boston University, 8 p.m., virtual

AGNI editor-at-large Julia Brown talks with story writer Sara Majka. The event is part of the literary journal’s 50th-anniversay conversation series.

Tuesday, June 21

“Creative Economy Jobs Panel”

MassArt, 2:30 p.m., in-person

“The cultural production industries contributed $22.2 billion dollars to the Massachusetts economy in non-COVID times, but career pathways are sometimes nonlinear and diffuse. How can policy makers build viable career pathways into the creative industries for Boston youth?”

“Architecture, Interiors & Landscape: The Power of Creative Collaboration”

Boston Design Center, 5 p.m., in-person

Tom McManus and Scott Sottile, firm partners at Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, talk with Nancy Berry, president of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art’s Northeast chapter.

“Pfizer & the Color of Biotech MA”

Pfizer, 6 p.m., in-person

The event showcases the contributions of Black scientists through breakthrough science in Massachusetts. Speakers include Tatenda Shopera, principal scientist, Bioprocess R&D, BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, at Pfizer; and Elenoe Crew Smith, director of Molecular Cell and Biology, Discovery Biology, at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Wednesday, June 22

“Women Leaders in Health Care: Taking Care of Patients, Employees, and Themselves”

The Boston Globe, 12 p.m., virtual

Local leaders across various health care specialties discuss “how they prioritize the mental health of their patients, employees and themselves.”

Thursday, June 23

“The State of the State Department & Public Diplomacy”

Boston Public Library, 5:45 p.m., virtual and in-person

“WorldBoston’s annual State of the State Department is an opportunity to consider the US State Department and American diplomacy within the context of US national interests. This year’s program focuses on public diplomacy, and its relevance in a time of global challenges to democracy.”