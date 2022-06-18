Chalk up this starry US Open leaderboard after three rounds to a stunning USGA blueprint

OK, so it might not match the luster of 2010 at Pebble Beach when five of the top six names on the leaderboard through three rounds were great sticks named Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, and Phil Mickelson. Oh, perhaps it lacks the sparkle of 2015 at Chambers Bay when Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Branden Grace, and Johnson were tied for the 54-hole lead. And it is debatable whether it can equal the Shinnecock glitter of 2018, with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, and Johnson tied for the lead, and Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson right behind.

BROOKLINE — So, we have reached that point in the festivities where we can start taking notes in chalk. You know, to match the leaderboard in Saturday’s third round of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club.

But as spring returned for a cameo appearance and a cool twilight descended upon this golf course that is rich in character and even richer in history, what was coming into shape was a leaderboard that appears to be cut from a United States Golf Association blueprint that consistently pleases.

If you love your final rounds of the national championship to feature a mixture of firepower, star power, and colorful story lines, Sunday clearly promises all of that, thanks to what Saturday delivered.

To have the 14th player in the world and last month’s loser of a playoff against Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship, Will Zalatoris, shoot 3-under-par 67 and seize the clubhouse lead at 4-under 206 was an impressive opening salvo for those on the first page of leaderboard.

But in short order Keegan Bradley (68, 2-under 208) got into position to become the third New England-born winner of a US Open at TCC (you’ve heard of Francis Ouimet, from Brookline, as in across the street from The Country Club, but 1963 winner Julius Boros was from Fairfield, Conn.), then Matt Fitzpatrick (67 — 206) poured in birdies at 14, 15, and 17 on his way to a 67 and leapfrog Zalatoris for the clubhouse lead only to give it up with a bogey at 18.

To clarity, Fitzpatrick is not New England-born; he’s England-born. But every nine years, he takes out Massachusetts residency, moves into Jamaica Plain to stay with Will and Jennifer Fulton, then strolls through the gates of The Country Club to compete for a national championship.

He succeeded in the amateur in 2013, but to add this US Open to his rèsumè, he must hold off not only Zalatoris and Bradley, but some serious competition right behind him.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler; defending champion Jon Rahm; from the roaring fast track of superstardom, Sam Burns (71 — 209); that loveable Northern Irishman who just a few days ago tacked the Canadian Open onto his list of accomplishments, Rory McIlroy; and the second-round co-leader, Collin Morikawa.

Sterling company, these lads, as they have combined to win eight major championships and learned that the first step is to get into contention. Mission accomplished; they were within four of the lead as pullovers were tugged on and consistent 15 mile-per-hour winds from the northwest continued to throw down a challenge.

Sunday, of course, will determine the winner.

But now, let us tip a cap to the USGA, as its formula for this national championship has again succeeded. Since 2010, consider the rollcall of winners — McDowell, McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Rose, Martin Kaymer, Spieth, Johnson, Brooks Koepka back-to-back, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rahm — have held a world ranking no worse than 37th, with eight of them in the top 15.

It is not exactly a formula as secretive as Coca-Cola’s, however, and frankly, it’s not very tricky. It’s just that they’ve nailed it down pretty good and are consistent in their methods.

Soften the course setup slightly in Rounds 1 and 2, let from 15-25 players break par, each day, allow a red number somewhere around 7 or 6 or 5 or 4 lead for 36, cut the field in half, then tighten things up with pin placements, greens speeds, and firmness.

It’s uncanny how 2022 has followed this blueprint. Through 18 holes, 4 under led and 25 players were under par. At the halfway point, 4 under led and 23 players had an under-par score beside their name. But as a grayness enveloped The Country Club, the clubhouse lead was 4 under and only nine were under par.

That most of those names held marquee value is a prospect that will delight fans and afford USGA officials a reason to smile. Rightfully, so, too.

Oh, there is a sprinkling of unheralded names (Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin and Nick Hardy). But that, too, is part of blueprint methinks. We had that with Chez Reavie (2019), Brian Harman (2017), Andrew Landry (2016), Erik Compton (2014), Blake Adams (2012), and Gregory Havret (2010).

But in each of those cases, the long shot couldn’t match the chalk.

We’ll see if that continues Sunday at The Country Club.