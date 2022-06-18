Game 66: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Winners of 12 of their last 15, the Red Sox can clinch a weekend series against the Cardinals on Saturday evening after scraping past St. Louis on Friday night.

Kutter Crawford is on the mound again as Alex Cora continues to piece together a rotation with Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on the shelf. The righthander threw five scoreless innings against the Mariners in his last appearance on June 12.

Righthander Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals, making his first career appearance against the Sox. He allowed six runs in seven innings against the Reds in his last outing, but threw seven innings of one-run ball in each of his previous two appearances in a strong start to June.