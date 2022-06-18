Game 66: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Winners of 12 of their last 15, the Red Sox can clinch a weekend series against the Cardinals on Saturday evening after scraping past St. Louis on Friday night.
Kutter Crawford is on the mound again as Alex Cora continues to piece together a rotation with Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on the shelf. The righthander threw five scoreless innings against the Mariners in his last appearance on June 12.
Righthander Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals, making his first career appearance against the Sox. He allowed six runs in seven innings against the Reds in his last outing, but threw seven innings of one-run ball in each of his previous two appearances in a strong start to June.
Advertisement
Lineups
CARDINALS (37-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.29 ERA)
RED SOX (35-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-1, 5.74 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Cardinals vs. Crawford: Has not faced any St. Louis batters
Red Sox vs. Hudson: Trevor Story 1-6
Stat of the day: Over the last 16 games, Red Sox starters have posted a 1.87 ERA in 91 ⅓ combined innings.
Notes: The Red Sox can win their fifth consecutive series with a victory Saturday ... Saturday night will mark Crawford’s second start of the season and his first career appearance against any interleague opponent ... Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games on Friday night ... The Cardinals added catcher Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. He is expected to start once before the Cardinals leave Boston after soon-to-be 40-year-old Yadier Molina was placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.