It was a wild moving day at the US Open, and many of golf’s stars are in top position entering final

He’s staying at the same house — with the family of Will Fulton, a TCC member and the general chairman of the championship. Fitzpatrick is sleeping in the same bed. He even is making Fulton’s children sleep in the rooms they slept in nine years ago.

BROOKLINE — Matt Fitzpatrick has been superstitious since arriving to Boston. He won the 2013 US Amateur at The Country Club, so he wanted to do everything the same this week for the US Open.

Fitzpatrick, who has never won a PGA Tour event and has never finished higher than 12th at a US Open, shot a blistering 2-under-par 68 Saturday to sit at 4 under for the championship.

Fitzpatrick doesn’t want to jinx it. There are still 18 holes to go. But Sunday’s final round will now be a fascinating and unprecedented chase at history.

Only 12 golfers in history have won the US Amateur and US Open. Only Jack Nicklaus has done it at the same course (Pebble Beach).

Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old native of Sheffield, England, clearly likes the setup at The Country Club. He won a grueling championship here in 2013, and has shot 68-70-68 this week.

He just needs one more flawless round.

Jon Rahm will also be chasing history, looking to become the eighth player to repeat as US Open champion, a list that includes Brooks Koepka, Bobby Jones, and Ben Hogan.

Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, who also sits at 4 under, played the two best rounds of the day. Also in range are local favorite Keegan Bradley, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and Canadian Adam Hadwin at 2 under. Rory McIlroy is among three players at 1 under, three shots back.

Fitzpatrick hit the most fairways on the day (77 percent) and was masterful with his irons, though he finished with an unfortunate bogey on 18. Zalatoris’s 67 was the low round of the day, with four birdies and just one bogey. He punctuated his day with a perfect up-and-down from the sand on 18 for par.

Rahm had more of a roller-coaster ride, carding four birdies, three bogeys, and a double for a 1-over 71. His performance was more indicative of the difficulty of the course on Saturday.

On an unusually cold day with wind gusts whipping between 20-30 miles per hour, only seven of 64 golfers finished under par. It was the highest scoring day of the championship through three rounds.

“Yeah, that was brutal,” Zalatoris said. “I think it took a lot of discipline today. I mean, we didn’t aim at a single flag even with some wedges just because you really only have a foot or two to deal with on these greens in some situations.”

The conditions frustrated most of the leaderboard. Collin Morikawa, who began the day as the co-leader, shot 7 over. Co-leader Joel Dahmen shot 4 over. McIlroy was 3 over, and Hayden Buckley was 5 over. Scheffler shot a 3-under 32 on the front nine, and imploded with a 4-over 39 on the back.

“I said to [my caddie] Bones walking up 18, this is how a US Open should be,” said Justin Thomas, who sits tied for 25th after shooting 2 over. “We don’t do this very often, and I think it’s very, very fitting and totally acceptable to have this kind of test and this difficult setup for a US Open. The greens are getting firm. It’s windy, and it should be tough.”

While Fitzpatrick can make history Sunday, Zalatoris can continue writing his fascinating story.

Just three years ago, Zalatoris couldn’t even get status on the Korn Ferry Tour. He failed to make it through qualifying school in 2019, and had to rely on sponsor’s exemptions just to play in a handful of events.

Now he takes up permanent residence in the top 10s at the majors. Zalatoris finished tied for sixth at the 2020 US Open. Then he finished second at the 2021 Masters. He followed it up with an eighth-place finish at the 2021 PGA. This year, he tied for sixth at the Masters. Last month in Oklahoma, he finished second at the PGA, losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff.

Zalatoris, 25, still has not won a PGA Tour event. But he has become a top-10 machine since finally joining the Tour, was named the Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2021, and now has another golden chance at a major.

