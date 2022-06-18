Joe Lauzon’s UFC showdown with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone canceled — again

The two were originally scheduled to fight April 30 in front of a small crowd at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but Cerrone, who had fought in empty arenas during the pandemic, wanted no part of that. So the fight was scheduled for May 7 to open the main PPV card of UFC 274, but it was canceled after Cerrone had to withdraw with a non-COVID related illness .

Both fighters made the official weight of 155 pounds on Friday morning, but Lauzon did not attend the ceremonial weigh-in Friday afternoon after his knee locked up earlier in the day. The fight was called off Saturday morning.

For the second time in six weeks, Joe Lauzon’s highly-anticipated fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been canceled after Lauzon had to withdraw with a knee injury.

The fight was eventually rescheduled for Saturday night as the co-main event in Austin, serving as the lead-in to Calvin Kattar’s main event with Josh Emmett.

Lauzon spoke with the Globe about the strange journey this fight has taken earlier this week.

“This has definitely been a matchup that has taken a lot more twists and turns than I would like,” said the Bridgewater resident. “I was ok with moving from the Apex to 274. That was fine, like a minor thing to happen pretty early in the whole process.

“When Cowboy got sick, that threw me for a loop. That was super crappy, but it’s OK. I’m glad we’re getting it done, but it’s been like the longest training camp, we’re going on like 26 weeks. It’s been a six-month training camp.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no word on if the lightweight bout would be rescheduled for the two long-established veterans that have combined for 13 Fights of the Night and 20 other post-fight bonuses.

Kattar’s fight with Emmett is still scheduled to go on Saturday and will air on ESPN, with the combatants set to make their ring walk at 9:10 p.m.

