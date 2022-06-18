Lexington girls perhaps surprise even themselves with Division 1 tennis state title

For the first time in two decades, Lexington won the Division 1 championship, finishing off a 23-0 season at MIT’s duPont Tennis Courts, 3-2, over Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday.

In her first season as coach, Chance Fechtor led the Lexington girls’ tennis team to the top — a result even she couldn’t believe.

“I’m shocked, quite frankly,” said Fechtor.

“Our goal for the season was for the girls to enjoy their three months on the tennis court. That was it. I’m super impressed with the girls. They fought hard all year. They all dedicated themselves and had great attitudes.”

After victories at third singles by Veronica Moroz (6-0, 6-1) and at second doubles by the tandem of Jessica Dai and Kiki Reddy (6-0, 6-3), the top two singles matches and first doubles went into third sets. Ultimately, Lexington freshman Kyra McCandless won at second singles (7-6, 1-6, 6-2) to clinch the victory.

Thanks to a third-set comeback at first doubles, Mascomet capped a 20-0 season with the Division 2 state title. BRAD JOYAL

Division 2 State

Masconomet 3, Westborough 2 — Junior Shaylee Moreno and freshman Maya Klink erased a 4-1 deficit in the third set of their doubles match to earn a riveting 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory, propelling the fourth-seeded Chieftains (20-0) to the program’s first state championship.

Moreno and Klink bested Westborough’s top doubles pairing of Diya Bhattacharya and Anusha Vishal to break the 2-2 tie and clinch Masco’s perfect season after freshman Teagan Skulley and junior Nina Klink earned wins at second and third singles, respectively.

Skulley defeated Mira McLaren, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Nina Klink earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Isabel Feldman.

Shruthi Nelluri won first singles for second-seeded Westborough (17-3) with a 7-5, 6-3 decision over Masco junior Kendall Skulley. The Rangers’ Ellie King and Elena Chen added a 6-2, 6-3 victory over sophomore Taylor Mastrogiovanni and junior Chloe Ahern at second doubles.

“It was hard being down 1-4. I thought it was over,” Maya Klink said.

Added Moreno: “It was crazy. Everyone was cheering so loud. It was really overwhelming — we just took it one point at a time and our friends on the sideline really helped.”

The Newburyport girls secured the Division 3 championship with a 3-2 win over Austin Prep. Kat Cornetta

Division 3 State

Newburyport 3, Austin Prep 2 — The third singles match between Newburyport’s Kat O’Connor and Austin Prep’s Hellena Trojer determined the title, and it was a back-and-forth affair at MIT’s duPont Tennis Courts.

After O’Connor won the first set, 6-4, Trojer came back from 1-4 down in a marathon second to make things 4-5. But O’Connor won the next game, and thus the match and the title.

The two teams split the first four matchups, with the top-seeded Clippers (20-2) earning wins from powerhouse Caroline Schulson at first singles (6-0, 6-2) and Harper Bradshaw and Carley McDermott at second doubles (6-4, 6-1). In its last season as an MIAA program before transitioning to the NEPSAC, Austin Prep finished 24-1.

“There wasn’t anyone else we would want in that position,” said Newburyport assistant coach Greg Lynch, who along with head coach Jana Schulson was in his first year leading the Clippers. “We had the ultimate confidence in Kat.”

The Hamilton-Wenham girls carried their coach Joe Maher off the court Saturday at MIT following their state championship victory over Wareham. Brad Joyal

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Wareham 1 — Seniors Brynn McKechnie and Nora Gamber earned a 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) win over Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers at first doubles to lift the top-seeded Generals (23-0) to the program’s first state title.

Hamilton-Wenham freshman Naomi Provost earned a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Saige Galhardo at second singles, and Hamilton-Wenham junior Chloe Gern defeated Giuliana L’Homme, 7-6, 6-1, at third singles.

The Generals’ second doubles pairing, seniors Lissette Leonard and Lily Cassidy, upended Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis in straight sets.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hamilton-Wenham coach Joe Maher said. “I have 13 seniors and they’re just special kids. To go 23-0 and finish with the state title with this group is obviously something I’ll never forget, but it’s such a great way for them to go out. They’re so special to me, they’re so special to the underclassmen. They’re really a great representation of our towns.”

Brooklyn Bindas scored the lone win for Wareham (25-1) at first singles, a 6-0, 6-1 decision against Hamilton-Wenham sophomore Sky Jara.

Correspondent Brad Joyal also reported from MIT.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.