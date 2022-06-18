Matt Barnes trying to find the silver lining in his situation on the injured list

Barnes has used the time since to work on strengthening his shoulder, fixing his mechanics and mentally re-setting after posting a 7.94 earned run average and 1.71 WHIP in 20 appearances with only 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

After a series of poor performances, Barnes was placed on the injured list on May 31 with what the team said was inflammation in his right shoulder.

It has been nearly three weeks since Matt Barnes last pitched for the Red Sox and it will be at least that and probably more before he does again.

“I’m trying to take advantage of everything while I can,” Barnes said Saturday. “It’s a combination of everything.”

Barnes has not gotten back on the mound but has played catch out to 105 feet for five throws. As he throws, he is cognizant of his mechanics and staying balanced.

In his first extended comments since going on the injured list, Barnes said the injury is similar to one he had in 2014.

“I came back then and was fine. We’ll be OK again,” he said. “Playing catch, it has felt fine. I’ll be back and able to contribute to this team.”

After making the All-Star team last season, Barnes took a downturn in August that was exacerbated by a bout with COVID-19 that kept him out 17 days.

The problems persisted into this season.

“There are certain points throughout your career where things happen that are very unfortunate. Nobody wants to be on the injured list,” said Barnes, who turned 32 on Friday. “But sometimes there’s opportunities to find silver linings in situations.

“This is an opportunity to come back stronger than I was before, work on some mechanical issues that were obviously present and take a small mental break and not have to worry about competing for a short amount of time before coming back ready to rock.”

Barnes felt good about his fastball this season. But his curveball was “so sloppy” that opposing hitters knew he couldn’t consistently throw it for a strike and sat on his fastball.

“Once I make that adjustment, I’ll be fine,” he said.

Barnes said he needs to be “over my back side” in his delivery. That means standing tall, keeping his weight back and driving the ball. He’s working with strength coaches to exaggerate certain movements.

Barnes, one of the team’s longest-tenured players, said his struggles have been hard to take.

“I was horrible,” he said. “It’s over and done. I can’t change that. The only thing I do is do my best to come back better and do what I can to help us win games.”

Barnes is scheduled to return to Florida on Monday to continue working at the team’s facility in Fort Myers.

Sox add reliever





The Red Sox purchased righthanded reliever James Norwood from the Phillies. He will be assigned to a minor league team.

The 28-year-old, who was designated for assignment on Monday, appeared in 20 games this season. He allowed 16 earned runs on 17 hits over 17⅓ innings but struck out 22 and averaged 96.9 miles-per-hour with his fastball.

Norwood has 48 games of major league experience with the Cubs, Padres, and Phillies.

“Good fastball, good split, good slider. The numbers don’t represent that but one of those intriguing arms,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll see what happens but glad that we got him.”

Greatest show in town

Chris Sale’s first minor league rehabilitation game is set for 7 p.m. on Monday in Port Charlotte, Fla., against Tampa Bay in a Florida Complex League Game.

Sale is scheduled for two innings then would start every five days after that, adding an inning each time until he is ready to return to the majors.

The Rays are expected to have star shortstop Wander Franco in the game. He is coming back from a strained quad.

Taking the tour

Adam Wainwright, who pitched 6⅓ innings for the Cardinals on Friday night, came up to the press box Saturday afternoon to look at some of the vintage photographs on display.

Wainwright also strolled around the pavilion level, sat in the red Ted Williams seat and took a look at the park from the Monster Seats.

The 40-year-old righthander had been taking what he calls an “Old Man Walk” around visiting ballparks on the day after he pitches.

Taylor takes a step

Lefty reliever Josh Taylor, out all season with a lower back strain, threw two innings in a simulated game. Taylor wasn’t pleased with the quality of his pitches but held up physically, which was the goal . . . Kiké Hernández batted against Taylor as he comes back from a strained hip flexor. He’s getting closer to a minor league assignment . . . Garrett Whitlock got back on the mound for a 20-pitch bullpen session. The righthander also is out with a hip issue . . . Christian Arroyo, who has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Wednesday, is feeling a little better but “not great” according to Cora . . . The Sox had a pre-game ceremony to honor Albert Pujols, who is retiring after the season. David Ortiz presented Pujols with a No. 5 from the Green Monster. Former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha also was on the field along with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

