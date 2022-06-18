Red Sox get hammered by Cardinals’ late eruption

Crawford was hit hard and it was even worse for the bullpen on Saturday night as the Cardinals beat the Red Sox, 11-2.

But beating the weak-hitting lineups fielded by the Athletics and Mariners is not the same as facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Red Sox nimbly dodged trouble with starting pitchers Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on the injured list, getting well-pitched games by Triple A call-ups Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski to keep their momentum flowing in the right direction.

St. Louis had 14 hits off five pitchers, three of them home runs. The Sox managed only five hits, all singles.

Most of the fans remaining at Fenway Park for the final two innings were rooting for the visitors.

Their only disappointment came in the eighth inning when Albert Pujols pinch hit and struck out after fouling off six two-strike pitches.

No matter. Pujols received the same supportive standing ovation walking back to the dugout as he did walking to the plate.

The Sox can still take the three-game series with a victory on Sunday. They’ll have one of their best starters, Nick Pivetta, facing righthander Andre Pallante.

Pivetta is 6-1 with a 1.83 earned run average in his last eight starts.

The Sox have won 12 of their last 16 games but now trail the Yankees by a season-high 14½ games in the division. New York has won nine in a row.

Crawford made a strong start at Seattle on Sunday, working five shutout innings in a 2-0 victory. But the Cardinals are not the Mariners.

Crawford got two quick outs in the first inning before Paul Goldschmidt singled to left field. Nolan Arenado worked the count full and crushed a cutter from Crawford into the Monster Seats for his second homer in as many nights.

The pitch was flat and Arenado sent it sizzling over the wall.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a double into the right field corner by Dylan Carson that scored Tyler O’Neill from first.

Xander Bogaerts led off the bottom of the inning with a single off Dakota Hudson. Franchy Cordero walked with one out before Bobby Dalbec singled sharply to center to drive in a run.

With Cordero at third, Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Nolan Gorman led off the fourth inning with a 440-foot home run to center. Crawford (1-2) left the changeup floating at the top of the strike zone and Gorman let his power do the rest.

With a runner on first and two outs in the fourth, Hudson walked Dalbec, Cordero and Bradley on 16 pitches to force in a run. He threw nine balls in a row at one point.

With a chance to make it hurt even more, Jarren Duran grounded to third. Arenado, a nine-time Gold Glove winner, had to pause to avoid hitting Bradley but still had the arm strength to get the speedy Duran by half a step.

The Cardinals wrapped the game up with six runs in the sixth inning as they sent 12 batters to the plate against Hansel Robles and Hirokazu Sawamura.

Tyler O’Neill started it with a home run to center. Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each had two-run singles. By the end of the inning, many of the Sox fans in the crowd of 36,141 were fleeing for the exits on an unseasonably chilly night.

Hudson (5-3) wasn’t particularly sharp but was the winner. He allowed two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.