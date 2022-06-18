Shea Hurley gets in the zone, pitches Westfield past Tewksbury for Division 2 softball state championship

Hurley tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run, and Raymond anchored the offense, leading No. 4 Westfield to a 3-1 win over No. 2 Tewksbury to win the Division 2 championship at Sortino Field on the campus of UMass, capturing the first state championship in program history.

From that point, Hurley settled in with Raymond calling the pitches, not walking another batter and spinning an immaculate performance.

AMHERST –– After Westfield freshman pitcher Shea Hurley walked two of the first three batters of the game, junior captain and catcher Kenzie Raymond met her in the circle.

Hurley painted the outside corner with her cutter to keep hitters off balance. With a strong incorporation of pitches and pinpoint command, Hurley tossed only 25 balls on 95 pitches. She surrendered 5 hits, 2 walks and struck out 5.

“I have so much trust in her and I think that she trusts me as well, I just know what works for her and what doesn’t and I think that’s why we do so well on defense,” Raymond said, speaking on her relationship with Hurley.

The Bombers (21-2) scored in the top of the first inning, courtesy of Raymond blistering a double to left-center field, scoring senior captain Carly James.

“It does help a lot,” Hurley said about getting an early lead. “I think that we’re better when we get our runs up first and keep them at bay.”

Sophomore Ali LaPanne reached first after a dropped third strike, advanced courtesy of back-to-back fielder’s choice plays, and scored on error to plate a second run in the second inning. Raymond kicked off the third with a double, advanced to third on an error, and was plated by a single off the bat of sophomore Moja Premny.

Bombers coach Tyson James coached his daughter, Carly, to a state championship in her final game.

“It was great to see her go out like this,” James said. “For the three [seniors] to get this on their last game together, it’s huge. It’s special, very special.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.