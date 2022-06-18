The streak is over: Acton-Boxborough ends Brookline’s 82-match run, wins Division 1 state championship

The junior duo of Judson and Chris Ristaino secured the third point and the eventual 3-2 win for the third-seeded Revolution (17-1) at MIT’s duPont tennis courts, that clinched the Division I championship.

“I was just so happy,” Judson said. “Once I saw that it went in, I knew we won.”

Curtis Judson saw open space on the right side and finessed a forehand down the line. It was the last point Acton-Boxborough needed to take down Brookline, the three-time defending champions and winners of 82 matches in a row.

“I’m always going to remember this,” said Ristaino, who won with Judson, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. “This is all I wanted since going through middle school, elementary school.”

All juniors prevailed for A-B, as Ryan Zhang finished first at second singles (6-1, 6-0), and Kayvon Touserkani took the second point at third singles (6-3, 6-3). Zhang and Touserkani both said wind was a factor in their matches.

“I focused on hitting high, loopy balls, because I knew my opponent was getting caught late and he would miss a lot,” Touserkani said.

“I was confident, I was focused,” Zhang said.

Though his top-seeded Warriors (22-1) had their streak halted and he took his first loss as coach, Brookline’s Mike Mowatt thinks his team will be back.

“To get past 80 is a feat considering our schedule, and the fact that we did it through the state tournament in addition to the league. We’re proud of it,” he said. “The future is bright for Brookline tennis.”

A-B coach Kevin Curley said his team being named the Revolution “fits perfectly.”

“It makes it even better because we obviously really wanted the win,” he said. “But Brookline has won it the last three years, so it was time for a new champion.”

To cap his first season at Concord-Carlisle, Lucas Bikkesbakker clinched the program’s third consecutive state title on Saturday at MIT. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Division 2 State

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westborough 2 — Concord-Carlisle sophomore Lucas Bikkesbakker, a first-year player, clinched the program’s third consecutive state title after he rallied from a first-set loss to defeat Westborough sophomore Srinjoy Ghosh, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, in their third singles match at MIT’s duPont Tennis Courts.

Top-seeded C-C (17-4) also won both doubles matches: seniors Andrew Meyer and Chris Li defeated Westborough sophomore Michael Ku/senior Jonathan Feldman, 6-1, 7-5, at No. 1, and senior Josh Zhang/junior Webb Constable bested sophomore Eehab Khan/senior Ben Dubrovsky, 6-4, 6-4, at second.

Westborough senior Andrew Chen defeated senior Ben Grace, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, at first singles, and Rangers senior Nishith Sura earned a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over senior Alex Li at second singles.

“It was awesome [to win] because these guys had done it before and I figured this was the year I had my best chance to do it,” said Bikkesbakker, who made his C-C debut this spring after his family relocated from Miami.

“There was some pressure, but I knew particularly this year we were going to be stronger than ever because we had all the returning guys and then I knew I added some strength to the lineup.”

Wayland won its first state championship since the 2017 team won the Division 2 title on Saturday, edging Bedford in Division 3 at MIT. Brad Joyal

Division 3 State

Wayland 3, Bedford 2 — Senior Alex Camacho secured the top-seeded Warriors’ first state title since 2017 with a match-clinching 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) first singles victory over the third-seeded Buccaneers’ Owen Goss.

Wayland (14-5) senior Jonathan Zhang defeated Ittai Weisman, 6-3, 6-1, at second singles, while the Warriors’ second doubles pairing, juniors Ryan Prince and Zachary Todd, earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over seniors Jake Klingenberg and Drew Watson.

Spencer Goss claimed third singles for Bedford (14-9) with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-3 win over Wayland freshman Brendan Ip, while Adam Capobianco and Dillon Denny-Brown defeated Warriors juniors Kevin Lee and Noah Malkin at first doubles, 4-6, 7-6 (12-10), 7-3.

The win marked the eighth state title in Wayland coach Shawn Powers’ 32-year tenure and the first since the ‘17 squad won the Division 2 crown.

“I’ve been doing this for 32 years and this was our eighth, but this was more of a team effort,” Powers said. “Most of the other times that we’ve been there, we’ve had studs that people can’t even touch. Some of them were pretty easy—this was not, Bedford really worked hard.”

Weston added a Division 4 boys tennis state title to its collection of four straight Division 3 crowns on Saturday at MIT. A.J. Traub

Division 4 State

Weston 5, Lynnfield 0 — Ben Gilligan is usually calm and collected, but upon winning his championship-securing match, he had to pump his fists and let out a “Let’s go!”

His 6-2, 6-2 victory at first singles secured the third point for the top-seeded Wildcats, who claimed their fifth championship in a row — the first four in Division 3 — with a sweep at MIT’s duPont tennis courts.

Gilligan was aware he needed just one more game to take the championship, but a 5-0 lead in the second set quickly turned into 5-2. He wanted to return the final serve, but after the double fault from Lynnfield senior Harrison Luba, Gilligan was emotional just the same.

“As soon as I start thinking about [the other scores], my game just declines,” Gilligan said. “I’m playing with that in the back of my mind … I was just so happy to win.”

Correspondent Brad Joyal also reported from MIT.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.