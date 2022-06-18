Taillon sparkles again as Yankees win ninth straight

Michael King worked two innings and Clay Holmes got the final four outs. The Yankees pitched their 11th shutout of the season and improved to a major league-best 49-16.

Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5⅔ innings to win his eighth straight decision. Taillon walked more than one batter for the first time in 13 starts this season.

Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double. and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the host Toronto Blue Jays, 4-0, on Saturday.

Toronto put runners at second and third with one out in the second inning, but Taillon retired the next eight batters in a row.

Advertisement

Alek Manoah (8-2) lost for the first time in 16 career home starts, disappointing a sellout crowd of 45,055. Manoah came in 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in four career starts against New York, but allowed four runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Anthony Rizzo drew a one-out walk in the Yankees fourth, Gleyber Torres followed with a single and, after Joey Gallo struck out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa beat out an infield hit to load the bases for Hicks, who doubled to right.

For Hicks, it was his first extra-base hit in a bases-loaded situation in more than five years.

After a mound visit, Manoah hit Jose Trevino with a pitch and the Yankees catcher was awarded first base. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo came out to argue that Trevino had swung at the pitch and was ejected for the fourth time this season.

The Yankees had an 11-game winning streak from April 22 to May 3. That run ended with a loss to lefthander Yusei Kikuchi in the finale of a three-game series in Toronto. Kikuchi starts for the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Advertisement

Willson wins first battle of Contreras brothers

Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping the host Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-3.

Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string.

The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning. He then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single.

Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.

William Contreras singled in the next inning but was forced out at second on an unusual double play. Adam Duvall hit a fly ball to shallow right that fell among three fielders — Contreras was forced out at second and Duvall, who had headed back to the dugout before getting pushed toward the base by first base coach Eric Young Sr., was called out.

Justin Steele (2-5) got his first win since his season debut April 9 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Rafael Ortega homered and Alfonso Rivas and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Cubs.

Dodgers immortalize Sandy Koufax in bronze

When Sandy Koufax joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, he was in awe of being on the same team with Jackie Robinson.

Now 67 years later, the two are immortalized in bronze at the entrance to Dodger Stadium.

Advertisement

Koufax’s statue was unveiled Saturday in the Centerfield Plaza before the Dodgers faced the Guardians. It is the second sculpture the Dodgers have commissioned after Robinson’s in 2017.

“At that time sharing this space with him would have been absolutely unimaginable. And today, it’s still one of the greatest honors of my life,” the 86-year-old Koufax said.

Koufax’s statue was announced in 2019 and was originally slated to be unveiled the following year, until the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold. The Dodgers waited until this year, which might have been more fitting.

It has been 50 years since Koufax was one of the first Dodgers to have his number retired, along with Robinson and Roy Campanella. It is also the golden anniversary of Koufax being the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Koufax was a two-time World Series MVP with the Dodgers. The lefty won three Cy Young Awards, threw four no-hitters, and was 165-87 in a 12-year career with Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

The 19.5-ton statue was sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also did Robinson’s. The sculpture captures Koufax’s signature leg kick as he prepares to throw. It also shows Koufax determined and a picture of calm as he is in his windup.

Koufax picked the inspiration image for the statue. He also gripped a baseball and they took a picture of his left hand to perfectly capture that as well.

Advertisement

“I think for me more than anything I wanted to capture his strength, his focus, and integrity,” Cadet said. “Although he’s a very quiet and absolute gentleman, there’s a part of him that’s just a fierce competitor.”

Former Dodgers manager Joe Torre, who faced Koufax during his playing career, and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw also spoke during the ceremony.

“I hope a kid sees the statue and asked his mom or dad about Sandy Koufax and I hope that they tell him he was a great pitcher. But more than that he was a great man who represented the Dodgers with humility, kindness, passion and class,” Kershaw said.

“And for every rookie who sees it for the first time and asks if he was any good. I hope the veterans tell him simply that he was the best ever do it,” he said.

Nationals retire their first number, Ryan Zimmerman’s 11

Seventeen years and 11 days after Ryan Zimmerman was the first player drafted by the new-to-town Washington Nationals, and a little more than eight months after he appeared in his last game for the franchise, his No. 11 became the first jersey number retired by the club.

During a ceremony before Saturday’s game between Washington and the Phillies, the man known as “Mr. National” removed a blue uniform shirt with “11″ on the back and handed it to his father, who handed it off to clubhouse and equipment manager Mike Wallace.

Then a plaque with Zimmerman’s name and number were unveiled on a façade of the upper deck in foul territory between home plate and right field at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

“The unique, kind of, story of my career is I was here from the very beginning,” Zimmerman said at a news conference where he was introduced as the team’s special advisor for baseball and business operations, “and it’s just sort of being lucky to be here in the first year and then staying here and being able to grow — with the fan base, with the organization . . . So I think that’s what makes me a little bit different, a little bit special. It’s nothing that I did; I was just here.”

A classic example of Zimmerman understatement.

“He was that very subdued leader. He didn’t say much, but when he spoke, everybody listened . . . He’d do it very discreetly, but his message would get across,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “That’s who Ryan is.”

He grew up not far away in Virginia Beach — playing baseball as a kid with the likes of David Wright and the Upton brothers, among other future major leaguers — and never left the area, going to the University of Virginia before playing his entire career with the Nationals.

Zimmerman, who began as a third baseman before shoulder injuries prompted a move to first base, retired after last season as the club’s statistical leader in more than 10 offensive categories, including hits (1,846), home runs (284), RBIs (1,061), and game-ending homers (11).

He was a two-time NL All-Star. He was there when the ex-Expos lost 100 games — twice. And he was there to help the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

Brewers cut loose Lorenzo Cain

On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Brewers designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season.

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told a small group of Brewers’ beat writers. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”

Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining of this season’s $18 million salary. He is unlikely to be claimed off waivers because of his salary. If he is released, any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

Waiting until Saturday allowed Cain to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund.

The center fielder played a key role for the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals before signing with the Brewers, the team that drafted him before trading him in December 2010 to the Royals. He helped Milwaukee reach postseason play each of the past four seasons.

“No doubt, he did his part,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “At the end, it was time for this. It was just time.”

If Cain harbored any ill will, it didn’t show.

“I would say it was mutual to part ways,” he said. “We have a really good team. I don’t think I was contributing the way I would’ve liked. I feel like they definitely had to make a move. I definitely would’ve liked to play a lot better — contribute to the team a little bit more — but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case this year.”