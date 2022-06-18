Vaughn O’Leary in complete command for Manchester Essex baseball in Division 4 championship

Facing 24 batters in a complete-game effort, the 6-foot-4 senior lefthander allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 13 in pitching Manchester Essex to a 2-0 victory for the Division 4 state title in Lowell.

Back at LeLacheur Park three years after facing one batter as a freshman for the Manchester Essex baseball team in the 2019 championship game — a win over Tahanto for the program’s first title — O’Leary took the mound for the fifth-seeded Hornets against No. 7 Seekonk.

Everything, as far as Vaughn O’Leary was concerned, was the same for Saturday’s Division 4 state final.

“That experience let me prepare for this game,” O’Leary said. “It’s just a game, everything’s the same, the field is the same, the dimensions are the same, it’s just a bigger stadium on a bigger stage but I don’t let it get to me.”

Junior Henry Otterbein provided the game’s only offense, delivering a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth for the Hornets (15-9).

O’Leary, who plans to pitch at American International College, walked the first hitter of the game, Connor Flynn, before retiring the next 10, , striking out the side in the first inning.

“I was just excited to be here and have the opportunity to pitch,” O’Leary said.

The Warriors (13-12) advanced one runner as far as third, when Kevin Crowe singled and stole both second and third in the top of the fourth. O’Leary responded by striking out the next two batters, allowing just one more base runner over the final three innings.

“They refused to lose,” ME coach James Weed said, referring to his team as the “Junkyard Dogs. “The seniors that were freshmen three years ago watched the leadership we had and they took it upon themselves this year in the offseason to make it a point to win it again. We had some ups and downs this season, but whoever took the ball refused to lose.”

Jaden Arruda pitched well for Seekonk, which was making its first appearance in a state final. The seniorgiving gave up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out six over six innings.