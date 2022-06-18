Weymouth boys’ rugby rules rematch, runs past Hanover for Division 2 championship

It was Weymouth’s lone blemish this season. Exactly one month to the date, top-seeded Weymouth, defeated No. 3 Hanover 48-28 Saturday at Curry College for the D2 championship.

“It was a short week. We didn’t play our best game,” said Mastrocola of the 31-19 defeat in mid-May. “But we came back and we smoked them here.”

MILTON — Mike Mastrocola had the memory of Weymouth’s lone regular-season loss to Hanover fresh in his mind entering Saturday’s Division 2 state boys’ rugby final at Curry College

Mastrocola, a junior, led Weymouth (7-1) with three tries. Senior Jaheem Ridore had two tries.

Saturday’s victory was an emotional one for the Wildcats and coach Ryan Casey, who founded the program. Weymouth had previously lost to Hanover (7-3) in the 2019 and 2018 state tournaments.

“I’ve got to be honest, I’m surprised I’m not crying right now,” Casey said. “I don’t even have words at this point. I graduated from Weymouth. I’m so proud of them.”

Hanover held just one lead the entire match, 14-12 after a try with approximately 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Weymouth responded with 19 unanswered points to gain a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

Even though Weymouth had many first-year players on its squad, Ridore attributed the victory to the Wildcats’ athleticism.

“A lot of our players, we just have natural ability,” said Ridore, a senior and first-year player whose older brother plays rugby at American International College. “Some of us play football, and other sports like hockey. It’s things like that ability that help us.”