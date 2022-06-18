Huge fire breaks out at Sinopec’s Shanghai complex, leaving 1 dead

A huge fire broke out Saturday at the headquarters of a petrochemical facility in southeast Shanghai, and at least one person died.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at an ethylene glycol processing unit owned by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, a state-owned oil company with its headquarters in an industrial park in the suburban Jinshan district.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, the company said in a statement posted to its Chinese social media account. Sinopec said a “third-party driver” had died in the disaster and that one of its employees was injured.