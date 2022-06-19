National Juneteenth Museum takes shape in Texas

That vision is getting closer to reality as plans move forward for the National Juneteenth Museum, a $70 million project that aims to put a shovel in the ground before the end of the year and to open in time for the Juneteenth holiday in 2024.

But Lee, now 95 and known as “the grandmother of Juneteenth” — or, more affectionately, “Ms. Opal” — wanted a more permanent institution that would commemorate the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

In 2016, at 89, Opal Lee walked from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to help get Juneteenth made a federal holiday, which it finally was in 2021. And for nearly 20 years, she has operated a modest Juneteenth Museum in a property on Rosedale Street, which also served as a filming location for the 2020 movie “Miss Juneteenth.”

The 50,000-square-foot museum, designed by architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, or BIG, will explore the events surrounding June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, issued General Order No. 3, telling the people of the state that — in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation — “all slaves are free.” The 13th Amendment, ratified months later, abolished slavery in the final four border states that had not been subjected to President Abraham Lincoln’s order.

“The plans are beautiful. It’s off the chain,” Lee said in an interview. “Juneteenth means freedom to me. We want people to understand the past; we don’t want it watered down.”

The museum, which will have a significant educational component, will also help ensure that the country does not let slavery “happen again,” added Lee, who has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. “And it could, if we’re complacent.”

The project, at the corner of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue in Fort Worth, endeavors to revitalize the surrounding area, which went into decline in the 1960s, after being divided by the Interstate 35W highway. A 2019 study conducted by data company MySidewalk showed the area’s median household income was about $26,000 and that one-third of the residents live below the federal poverty level.

The development will include a business incubator to promote Black entrepreneurship, a food hall featuring culturally Black cuisine from local vendors, a flexible performance space, and a theater.

The museum has so far been funded by private donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations; it is also seeking government support. The goal is to offer free admission, underwritten by fundraising and by the revenue-generating aspects of the mixed-use development.

Although Galveston is the Texas location most connected with Juneteenth, “the national narrative is one we hope to focus on,” said Dione Sims, who is Lee’s granddaughter and the museum’s founding executive director.

The museum will tell a broad story of emancipation, highlighting allies such as the Quakers, who helped shepherd people to freedom in the North; white and Black abolitionist societies; the southern Underground Railroad into Mexico; and figures such as Sam Houston, who, as president of the Republic of Texas in 1837, outlawed the illegal importation of slaves into Texas.

“It’s a holiday for everybody because everybody can find themselves in the Juneteenth story,” Sims said. “That’s the mission and the goal of the National Juneteenth Museum.”

Lee traveled 2½ miles each day in 2016 to symbolize the 2½ years between the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation and June 19, 1865, when that message reached Galveston, where Black Texans were still enslaved.

In 2020, she started a Change.org petition that collected more than 1.5 million signatures, which she presented to Congress. She was honored at the White House in 2021 as President Biden signed the bill designating the new holiday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.